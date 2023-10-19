Vietnam strives to raise female UN peacekeepers to 20% by 2025

Vietnam is striving to raise the rate of female officers in the country's peacekeeping force to 20% by 2025, Deputy Minister of National Defence Sen. Lieut. Gen Hoang Xuan Chien told a conference in Hanoi on October 19.

Chien said Vietnam pledges to continue maintaining staff of the Engineering Unit and Level-2 Field Hospital as well as those in peacekeeping missions. He wished to continue receiving support from the UN and international community to expand the country's presence and capability as requested.

The officer noted that Vietnam is among the leading countries regarding the rate of women in peacekeeping forces, with 16%, compared to the general rate of around 10%.

Col. Pham Manh Thang, Director of the Vietnam Department of Peacekeeping Operations, reported that both the Engineering Unit Rotation No. 1 and the Level-2 Field Hospital No. 4 of Vietnam had excellently performed their tasks during their terms .

He said the Engineering Unit Rotation No. 1 had fulfilled the tasks assigned by the UN Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA). The team built, upgraded and repaired major transportation routes and patrol roads totalling 303 km in length, ensured the smooth flow of traffic on all routes, undertook repairs and maintenance for camp facilities, bridges, and infrastructure in the UNISFA operational area.

It was chosen by UNISFA Force Commander as the pioneering unit in the smart camp project, which involves restructuring the mission's infrastructure.

Meanwhile, the Level-2 Field Hospital No. 4 provided treatment for 1,468 patients, came up with plans to fight Covid-19, malaria, monkey pox and Ebola.

The two units actively engaged in mobilization activities such as providing free checkups and medicines for local people and helping the host locality dredge canals and build drainages. They also planted trees in schools, hospitals, villages and military bases to create a clean and beautiful environment, and donated books, notebooks, writing materials and clothing to local students.

Concluding its tenure, the Engineer Unit Rotation No. 1 received commendation letters from the UNISFA Force Commander, the Director of the UN Police Division, the Chief of the UN Mission Support, the Ministry of Education and Department of Education of Abyei in recognition of their significant contributions and dedication to assigned work.

The hospital and five staff members received certificates of merit from the UNISFA Force Commander for performing their assigned tasks extremely well.

On the occasion, collectives and individuals of both units received certificates of merit from the Minister of National Defence and the Chief of the General Staff of the Vietnam People’s Army for their outstanding achievements at UN missions.