Vietnam steps up trade promotion in Cambodia

The Vietnamese Embassy in Cambodia in coordination with the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT)'s Asia–Africa Market Department held a trade forum in Phnom Penh on June 7, which brought together more than 100 businesses of the two countries.



In his remarks, Ambassador Nguyen Huy Tang noted that economic cooperation has received the attention of the two countries’ high-ranking leaders, saying it is necessary to foster the economic, trade and investment links to maximise potential and advantages of the two neighbouring countries.

The forum offers an opportunity for Vietnamese and Cambodian businesses to exchange information, seek partners, stay updated on new economic policies of the two countries, and speak of obstacles to their operations and propose solutions to them, he said.

Ho Siv Yong, from the Cambodian Ministry of Commerce, highlighted trade opportunities in Cambodia, saying the country’s international trade policy has focused on capacity improvement to accelerate its integration into the regional and global economy.

Chea Vuthy, Deputy Secretary General of the Investment Board under the Council for the Development of Cambodia, also briefed the participants on Cambodia’s investment policy. Within the framework of the event, Vietnamese businesses set up booths introducing their products, aiming to enhance connectivity with Cambodian partners.