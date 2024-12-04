Vietnam slashes government apparatus, with nine ministries, agencies cut

Nine ministries and agencies under the Government will be consolidated under a resolution on streamlining and optimising the political system, Minister of Home Affairs Pham Thi Thanh Tra told the Vietnam News Agency.

Minister of Home Affairs Pham Thi Thanh Tra (Photo: SGGP)

Accordingly, the Government will reduce its organisational structure from 30 to 21 administrative bodies, including 13 ministries, four ministerial-level agencies, and four Government bodies.

Notable ministerial consolidations include a merger between the Ministry of Planning and Investment and the Ministry of Finance, potentially becoming the Ministry of Finance and Development Investment or the Ministry of Economic Development.

The Ministry of Transport and the Ministry of Construction will combine to form the Ministry of Infrastructure and Urban Development.

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment will be merged with the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development to create the Ministry of Agriculture, and Natural Resources and Environment.

The Ministry of Information and Communications will join the Ministry of Science and Technology to become the Ministry of Digital Transformation and Science and Technology or the Ministry of Digital Transformation, Science, Technology and Information.

The Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs will go to the Ministry of Home Affairs, with several functions to be transferred to the Ministry of Education and Training and the Ministry of Health.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health will assume additional responsibilities, including several missions of the board of health protection and care for central-level officials, which will cease operations soon, and state management over social welfare, child protection, and social evils prevention from the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs will take over the main tasks of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for External Relations and the National Assembly's Committee for External Relations when these two units end their functions. The Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum Management Board will be managed by the Ministry of National Defence, becoming part of the ministry's organisational structure.

The government's restructuring extends beyond ministerial consolidation, Tra said, adding the number of units under ministries and ministerial-level organisations will be cut by 15-20 percent, comprising a significant reduction in general departments, bureaus, departments, and public service organisations. The bold step aims at creating a leaner and more efficient administrative apparatus.

She stressed that it is necessary to pen standout policies to reduce the impacts of the administrative reform on civil servants and public employees as well as ensure their rights during the streamlining process.

The rearrangement will go hand in hand with reducing staff positions and improving the quality of personnel to meet the requirements in the new situation.

Regarding the Party committees and organisations, the Government proposes terminating the activities of its Party Civil Affairs Committee and establishing the Government Party Organisation under the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee which will include the party organisations of ministries, ministerial-level and government agencies, and state-owned corporations and commercial banks.

Tra underscored that the restructuring is to build an elite, streamlined, strong, efficient, valid and effective apparatus under the direction of Party General Secretary To Lam.

