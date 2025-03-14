Vietnam - Singapore Sustainability Forum opens

The Vietnam- Singapore Sustainability Forum opened in Ho Chi Minh City on March 14, aiming to further strengthen the bilateral relationship between the two nations.

The event was co-organized by the Ho Chi Minh City Union of Friendship Organizations, the Vietnam - Singapore Friendship Association in Ho Chi Minh City, the Institute of Singapore Chartered Accountants (ISCA) and the Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority (ACRA).

Chairman of the Vietnam - Singapore Friendship Association in Ho Chi Minh City Lam Dung Tien speaks at the Vietnam - Singapore Sustainability Forum 2025. (Photo: SGGP/ Thuy Vu)

In his opening speech, Chairman of the Vietnam - Singapore Friendship Association in Ho Chi Minh City Lam Dung Tien emphasized that the forum is a testament to the deep interest of businesses from both countries in sustainable development issues in the manufacturing and business sectors.

The Vietnam - Singapore Sustainability Forum set a goal of creating a platform for Vietnamese and Singaporean businesses to exchange initiatives, and share expertise and experiences in sustainable development.

The Chairman of the Vietnam - Singapore Friendship Association in Ho Chi Minh City believed that the expertise and experience from Singaporean businesses would serve as a significant motivation for Vietnamese enterprises.

At the same time, he emphasized that Vietnamese businesses would also contribute valuable insights to the ASEAN business community.

Consul General of Singapore in Ho Chi Minh City Pang Te Cheng speaks at the Vietnam - Singapore Sustainability Forum 2025. (Photo: SGGP/ Thuy Vu)

Speaking at the forum, Consul General of Singapore in Ho Chi Minh City Pang Te Cheng praised the official visit of General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee To Lam to Singapore from March 11 to 13.

A key result during the visit was the elevation of bilateral relations between Vietnam and Singapore to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

The Consul General of Singapore in Ho Chi Minh City also noted that within the next two weeks, Singaporean Prime Minister Lawrence Wong would visit Vietnam, further opening up opportunities for deeper cooperation between the two nations.

The Singaporean Consul General stated that the forum is considered as a significant opportunity for businesses from both countries to actualize the agreements between the two countries’ leaders.

At the forum, businesses also shared expertise and experience and debated new strategies and trends in sustainable manufacturing.

By Thuy Vu- Translated by Huyen Huong