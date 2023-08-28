Vietnam, Singapore strengthen youth cooperation

First Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union Central Committee and Chairman of the National Committee on Youth Bui Quang Huy hosted a reception in Hanoi on August 28 for a delegation from the National Youth Council of Singapore.

First Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union (HCMCYU)’s Central Committee and Chairman of the National Committee on Youth Bui Quang Huy welcomed the delegation from the National Youth Council of Singapore led by its Chief Executive Officer David Chua, which is taking place when Vietnam and Singapore celebrate the 50th anniversary of their bilateral diplomatic ties and their 10-year strategic partnership.

Highlighting the growing relations between Vietnam and Singapore over the years, even during the Covid-19 pandemic, he affirmed that bilateral youth cooperation is evidence of the mutual trust and respect between the two peoples, contributing to peace, stability, cooperation, and development in the region and the world.

Huy reviewed activities within the Vietnam-Singapore youth collaboration in both bilateral and multilateral aspects, especially after the National Committee on Youth of Vietnam and the National Youth Council of Singapore signed an agreement to extend their memorandum of understanding (MoU) on cooperation for the 2023-2028 period.

He expressed his belief that the outstanding efforts of the two youth agencies will help deal with issues of common interest of the youth in the two countries in depth and width. He suggested that the National Youth Council of Singapore ask the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth to continue to support the effective implementation of the MoU, focusing on increasing youth cooperation activities, heading to the organization of annual or rotating programs on digital transformation and youth volunteer activities, supporting Vietnamese youth in enhancing English language skills through delegation exchanges and short-term training courses and continuing to support each other at multilateral forums, especially ASEAN and ASEAN Plus.

For his part, Chua highly valued the cooperation between the two countries and the two youth organizations.

He said he believes that dialogue and exchange programs among youngsters of the two countries will contribute to building a network of young leaders in the future, providing personnel for implementing ideas and solutions discussed by the youth in various areas such as digital transformation and green economy.