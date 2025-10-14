Vietnam wins big at 2025 World Travel Awards Asia & Oceania

Vietnam has continued to strengthen its global tourism brand with a series of prestigious wins at the 2025 World Travel Awards (WTA) for Asia and Oceania held on October 13 in Hong Kong (China).

Dong Van Karst Plateau - a global geopark. (Photo: VNA)

The country triumphed over many strong regional contenders, earning top honors in key natural tourism categories. The Dong Van Karst Plateau UNESCO Global Geopark in the northern province of Tuyen Quang was named “Asia’s Leading Regional Cultural Destination.”

Meanwhile, Phong Nha–Ke Bang National Park in the central province of Quang Tri claimed a double victory as “Vietnam’s Leading Natural Destination” and “Asia’s Leading National Park 2025”.

According to Director of the Tuyen Quang province’s Department of Culture, Sports, and Tourism Nguyen Trung Ngoc, the award recognizes the province’s commitment to safeguarding its diverse cultural values and fostering green tourism linked with conservation of the UNESCO-recognized geopark.

The Dong Van Karst Plateau, covering over 234,500 hectares, was recognized by UNESCO as Vietnam’s first Global Geopark in 2010. It preserves geological layers dating back more than 500 million years, offering rare evidence of Earth’s tectonic evolution. Home to 17 ethnic minority groups, the plateau is also a living museum of vibrant cultural traditions that have been well maintained over generations.

The Phong Nha–Ke Bang National Park. (Photo: SGGP)

Meanwhile, the Phong Nha–Ke Bang National Park, spanning more than 201,000 hectares, is one of Vietnam’s most unique and biodiverse reserves. It is famous for hundreds of magnificent caves, earning the title “The Kingdom of Caves.” The park was twice recognized by UNESCO as a World Natural Heritage Site, first in 2003 for its geological and geomorphological values and again in 2015 for its exceptional biodiversity.

Pham Hong Thai, Director of the Phong Nha–Ke Bang National Park Management Board, said that the twin victories at WTA 2025 mark “a historic milestone,” elevating Phong Nha–Ke Bang from a pristine “hidden gem” into a leading luxury eco-destination.

This recognition opens up opportunities to attract strategic investors and develop premium products such as eco-resorts, wellness retreats, and exclusive exploration tours, Thai said.

He stressed that the award is not an endpoint but a new beginning, reaffirming the province’s commitment to sustainable tourism and heritage conservation. The achievement aligns with Quang Binh’s strategy for 2025–2030, which positions tourism as one of its four economic pillars.

In the first nine months of 2025, Phong Nha–Ke Bang welcomed more than 836,900 visitors, including over 148,000 international travelers, up 18% year-on-year. The Phong Nha Tourism Centre remained the most visited site with over 481,000 arrivals, followed by the Thien Duong (Paradise) Cave Ecotourism Area with nearly 298,000 visitors.

In the same ceremony, Vietravel was honored with three awards—Asia’s Leading Tour Operator, Vietnam’s Leading Tour Operator, and Vietnam’s Leading Travel Agency.

The World Travel Awards, established in 1993, are widely regarded as the “Oscars of the travel industry,” celebrating outstanding achievements in tourism, hospitality, aviation, and destination management across regions worldwide.

