Vietnam Airlines assures customer data security following incident

Vietnam Airlines confirmed on October 14 that customer data remains protected following a security incident at one of its partner-operated service platforms.

The national flag carrier reported that a limited portion of customer information on the platform may have been accessed without proper authorization.

Upon receiving the alert, Vietnam Airlines promptly collaborated with relevant authorities, cybersecurity specialists and its technology partner to investigate the issue, determine the scope of impact, and further strengthen its data protection measures.

The airline has assured that customers’ personal information, such as credit card details, payment information, passwords, travel itineraries, passport numbers and Lotusmiles account balances, remain securely protected.

It also confirmed that the airline’s internal IT infrastructure was not affected by the incident.

Those whose information is potentially involved are currently being informed of the incident and provided with available support.

Vietnam Airlines recommended customers to stay alert to fraudulent activities, including fake emails or phone calls made in the name of Vietnam Airlines; avoid sharing personal information or one-time passcodes (OTPs), and logging into unverified systems or websites.

