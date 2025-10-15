National

Vietnam Airlines assures customer data security following incident

SGGP

Vietnam Airlines confirmed on October 14 that customer data remains protected following a security incident at one of its partner-operated service platforms.

The national flag carrier reported that a limited portion of customer information on the platform may have been accessed without proper authorization.

Upon receiving the alert, Vietnam Airlines promptly collaborated with relevant authorities, cybersecurity specialists and its technology partner to investigate the issue, determine the scope of impact, and further strengthen its data protection measures.

2-vietnam-airlines-da-chu-dong-thue-them-nhieu-may-bay-tang-nang-luc-van-chuyen-de-dap-ung-nhu-cau-di-lai-cua-hanh-khach-7323-6739.jpg

The airline has assured that customers’ personal information, such as credit card details, payment information, passwords, travel itineraries, passport numbers and Lotusmiles account balances, remain securely protected.

It also confirmed that the airline’s internal IT infrastructure was not affected by the incident.

Those whose information is potentially involved are currently being informed of the incident and provided with available support.

Vietnam Airlines recommended customers to stay alert to fraudulent activities, including fake emails or phone calls made in the name of Vietnam Airlines; avoid sharing personal information or one-time passcodes (OTPs), and logging into unverified systems or websites.

By Bich Quyen - Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags

Vietnam Airlines customer data security customer information on the platform fraudulent activities fake emails or phone calls

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Acting Editor-in-Chief: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong, Truong Duc Nghia, Le Minh Tung

Senior Managing Editor: Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai, Ban Co Ward, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn