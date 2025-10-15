National

Australia provides emergency aid for flood-affected people in Bac Ninh Province

SGGPO

This is the second batch of relief goods from international organizations and partners for residents who have recently been affected by severe flooding in Bac Ninh Province.

Late on October 14, at Noi Bai International Airport in the capital city of Hanoi, the Department of Dyke Management and Natural Disaster Prevention and Control under the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment received an emergency relief shipment from the Australian Government for people impacted by natural disasters in Bac Ninh Province.

The shipment, handed over by the Australian Embassy in Vietnam, includes 320 kitchen kits, 756 hygiene kits, 756 home-repair kits and 300 blankets.

img-3579-663-6367.jpeg
The relief shipment from Australia arrives at Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi on the evening of October 14.

At the handover ceremony, Ms. Renee Jean Deschamps, Deputy Ambassador of Australia to Vietnam, symbolically presented the aid items to Mr. Nguyen Truong Son, Deputy Director General of the Department of Dyke Management and Natural Disaster Prevention and Control, and Ms. Thai Hai Anh, Vice Chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Bac Ninh Province.

A representative of the Department of Dyke Management and Natural Disaster Prevention and Control said the entire shipment would be transported to Bac Ninh Province on October 15 for timely distribution to affected people.

Earlier, on October 13, the Department of Dyke Management and Natural Disaster Prevention and Control had also received an emergency international relief shipment from the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) to support Bac Ninh Province residents in overcoming the aftermath of the disaster.

Related News
By Phuc Hau- Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags

flood-affected people in Bac Ninh Province emergency aid for flood-affected people Australian Embassy in Vietnam

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Acting Editor-in-Chief: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong, Truong Duc Nghia, Le Minh Tung

Senior Managing Editor: Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai, Ban Co Ward, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn