Hanoi’s 18th Party Congress convenes

The 18th Congress of the Hanoi Party Organization for the 2025–2030 tenure opened on October 16, bringing together 550 delegates representing nearly 500,000 Party members from 136 Party organisations under the municipal Party Committee.

At the 18th Congress of the Hanoi Party Organisation for the 2025–2030 tenure on October 16 (Photo: VNA)

Party General Secretary To Lam attended and delivered a keynote address at the event.

Taking place from October 15 – 17, the congress is set to review the implementation of the resolution adopted at the 17th congress (2020 – 2025), define the goals, orientations, and tasks for the capital’s development in the 2025 – 2030 period with a vision towards 2045, elect the municipal Party Committee for the 18th tenure, and select delegates to attend the 14th National Party Congress. It also discusses and contributes opinions to the draft documents of the upcoming national Party congress.

In her opening speech, Politburo member, Secretary of the Hanoi Party Committee Bui Thi Minh Hoai stressed that the country is entering a new era of development, prosperity, and national strength. She noted Hanoi is facing both opportunities and challenges, requiring the Party Organization, administration, and people of Hanoi to demonstrate high determination and strong efforts to realise the city’s strategic goals.

During the 2020–2025 tenure, the local economy continued to affirm its role as a key growth driver of the capital region, the northern key economic zone, and the nation as a whole. Urban development achieved significant progress; the cultural, social, healthcare, and education sectors developed comprehensively with notable achievements; social welfare was ensured; and national defence, security, and social order were maintained, ensuring absolute safety for key targets and major national and international events.

The 18th Congress has set the goal that by 2030, Hanoi will become a civilised, cultured, and modern capital – a green and smart city that embodies cultural essence, engages deeply in global integration, and boasts competitiveness and development levels on par with the capitals of developed countries in the region. Looking ahead to 2045, Hanoi aims to become a globally connected metropolis with high living standards and quality of life.

Toward 2030, there are 43 key targets grouped into four categories, including major indicators such as at least 11,000 new Party members admitted annually; an average GRDP growth rate of 11 percent or higher per year; per capita GRDP surpassing US$12,000; a Human Development Index (HDI) of around 0.88; and a Happiness Index (HPI) meeting 9 out of 10 criteria.

