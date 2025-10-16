Nearly US$5.7 million in international aid for flood victims

Nearly US$5.7 million in aid from international partners has been mobilized to support residents in Northern Vietnam affected by recent typhoons and flooding as of the morning of October 16.

According to the Department of Dyke Management and Disaster Prevention and Control, numerous embassies, organizations, and international partners had launched or announced emergency relief packages for localities severely impacted by typhoon No.10 (Bualoi), typhoon No.11 (Matmo), and subsequent floods by 10 p.m. on October 15. The total pledged assistance amounts to nearly $5.7 million.

Among the donors, the Australian Embassy contributed over $1.93 million, the Korean Embassy $1 million, the European Union (EU) $532,000, the ASEAN Coordinating Center for Humanitarian Assistance on Disaster Management (AHA Center) $216,000, the Canadian Embassy $50,000, UN Women $85,000, Samaritan’s Purse $280,000, Habitat for Humanity Vietnam $76,000, World Vision $350,000, CRS $100,000, Plan International $58,000, HWA $30,000, Care International $150,000, ActionAid Vietnam $29,300, and Save the Children $180,000, among others.

According to the Department, most of the aid includes cash, personal hygiene kits, kitchen kits, house repair materials, instant noodles, clean water, and other essential supplies for daily life and education.

Relief efforts have been and will continue to be distributed to the hardest-hit provinces, including Lao Cai, Lang Son, Cao Bang, Tuyen Quang, Thai Nguyen, Bac Ninh, Hanoi, Ninh Binh, Thanh Hoa, Nghe An, and Ha Tinh.

The Department of Crop Production and Plant Protection under the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment sent a working group to assess the damage caused by typhoon Matmo and guide recovery measures to resume agricultural production and promote winter crop cultivation in Thai Nguyen and Bac Ninh provinces on October 15.

By Phuc Hau – Translated by Thuy Doan