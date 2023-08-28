Vietnam, Singapore sign seven cooperation documents

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and his Singaporean counterpart Lee Hsien Loong attended and witnessed a ceremony to sign seven cooperation documents between ministries and departments of the two countries in Hanoi on August 28.

The documents were signed during a talk between the top leaders of the two nations on the sideline of Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong’s three-day State visit to Vietnam at the invitation of Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh.

The documents signed are as follows:

- An agreement between the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Singaporean Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Research Programs and Thematic Research Programs for senior officials of the Communist Party of Vietnam in the 2024- 2026 period

- A diplomatic note on amending the connectivity framework agreement, signed by the two Governments in 2005, on a cooperation program focusing on finance, education and training, transport, information technology and communications, investment, trade, and services.

- A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Vietnamese Ministry of Planning and Investment and the Singaporean Ministry of Industry and Trade on the Vietnam-Singapore Innovation Talent Exchange Program

- A MoU on cooperation in education between the Vietnamese Ministry of Education and Training, and the Singaporean Ministry of Education

- A MoU on cooperation in the areas of skills and workforce development between Vietnam’s Ministry of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs, and Singapore’s Ministry of Manpower

- A letter of intent between the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment of Vietnam and the Ministry of Industry and Trade of Singapore on continuing to implement the Memorandum of Understanding under Article 6 of the Paris Agreement.

- A MoU on promoting sustainable infrastructure development in HCMC between the HCMC People’s Commitee and Singapore’s Infrastructure Asia.