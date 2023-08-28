Singaporean PM Lee Hsien Loong meets Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh

Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong started an official visit to Vietnam on the morning of August 28 with important daily activities.

As of this morning, Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh chaired a welcoming ceremony and had a discussion with his counterpart Lee Hsien Loong.

The Prime Ministers witnessed the signing ceremony of cooperation agreements between the two countries.

Throughout this afternoon, Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong will have a meeting with General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong, State President Vo Van Thuong and National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue.

Tomorrow morning, the two Prime Ministers will attend a conference on accelerating Vietnam - Singapore investment cooperation projects. After that, they and their spouses will meet and have lunch with outstanding students at Hanoi National University.

Late in the afternoon, they shall attend a dialogue between the young leaders of the two countries and the ministers.

Tomorrow night, Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong will leave Vietnam to end a three-day official visit to the country.

Previously, last night, Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong walked on a pedestrian street around Hoan Kiem Lake and visited Ngoc Son Temple right after arriving in the capital city of Hanoi.

Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper’s reporter catches some photos of Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong walking on the pedestrian street around Hoan Kiem Lake and visiting Ngoc Son Temple (Photo: Quang Phuc)

