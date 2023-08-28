PM Pham Minh Chinh welcomes Singaporean counterpart for state visit
SGGPO
Monday, August 28, 2023 15:07
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh rolled out the red carpet for Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong at the Presidential Palace in Hanoi on August 28.
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (R) hosts a reception for Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong at the Presidential Palace in Hanoi on August 28. (Photo: SGGP)
Before the Ceremonial Welcome, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and a delegation of Singaporean high-ranking officials laid a wreath to pay tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at his Mausoleum.
At the reception, Prime Minister (PM) Pham Minh Chinh and his Singaporean counterpart Lee Hsien Loong reviewed the honor guard of the Vietnam People's Army,
Leaders of both nations posed together for a group photo and enjoyed a photo exhibition on Vietnam-Singaporea relationships before attending a discussion.
During this visit, PM Lee Hsien Loong will attend a series of important activities featuring comprehensive cooperation and mutual trust between the two countries.
Vietnamese students welcome Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong at the receiving ceremony. (Photo: SGGP)
At the welcome ceremony (Photo: SGGP)
At the receiving ceremony (Photo: SGGP)
PM Pham Minh Chinh and his Singaporean counterpart Lee Hsien Loong walk on a red carpet at the welcome ceremony in Hanoi on August 28. (Photo: SGGP)
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong visit a photo exhibition on Vietnam-Singaporea relationships. (Photo: SGGP)
The visit aims to mark the 50th anniversary of Vietnam-Singapore diplomatic relations and the 10th anniversary of the bilateral strategic partnership. (Photo: SGGP)
This is Mr. Lee Hsien Long’s fifth visit to Vietnam in his position as the Prime Minister of Singapore. (Photot: SGGP)
At the talk between PM Pham Minh Chinh and his Singaporean counterpart Lee Hsien Loong (Photo: SGGP)
PM Pham Minh Chinh at the talk
Singaporean PM Lee Hsien Loong at the meeting (Photo: SGGP)