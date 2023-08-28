PM Pham Minh Chinh welcomes Singaporean counterpart for state visit

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh rolled out the red carpet for Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong at the Presidential Palace in Hanoi on August 28.

Before the Ceremonial Welcome, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and a delegation of Singaporean high-ranking officials laid a wreath to pay tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at his Mausoleum.

At the reception, Prime Minister (PM) Pham Minh Chinh and his Singaporean counterpart Lee Hsien Loong reviewed the honor guard of the Vietnam People's Army,

Leaders of both nations posed together for a group photo and enjoyed a photo exhibition on Vietnam-Singaporea relationships before attending a discussion.

During this visit, PM Lee Hsien Loong will attend a series of important activities featuring comprehensive cooperation and mutual trust between the two countries.