Ho Chi Minh City police take over digital transformation office

Ho Chi Minh City Department of Science and Technology has transferred the Standing Office of the Steering Committee on Science and Technology Development, Innovation, Digital Transformation and Project 06 to the Department of Public Security.

On July 6, the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee held a handover ceremony transferring the responsibilities of the Standing Office of the Steering Committee on Science and Technology Development, Innovation, Digital Transformation and Project 06 from the municipal Department of Science and Technology to the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Public Security.

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Nguyen Manh Cuong and other officials witness the signing ceremony marking the transfer of responsibilities between the two agencies. (Photo: SGGP/ Quang Huy)

Under the transfer, the municipal Department of Science and Technology handed over all responsibilities of the Standing Office, including advisory and executive documents, work programs, implementation plans, meeting records, periodic and ad hoc reports, conclusions, and documentation related to the Steering Committee's activities.

The department also transferred all monitoring databases, specialized reports, documents used for preliminary and final reviews, and other relevant materials, ensuring the continuity, completeness and accuracy of information for the city police.

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Nguyen Manh Cuong speaks at the event. (Photo: SGGP/ Quang Huy)

Speaking at the ceremony, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Nguyen Manh Cuong said that the transfer does not represent a shift in responsibility but rather a change in the agency responsible for organizing implementation.

The city's objectives remain unchanged. In fact, requirements are now higher, implementation must be faster, outcomes must be more substantive, and results must be measurable, he said.

He instructed the Ho Chi Minh City Public Security Department to promptly review all assigned tasks, targets, databases and monitoring systems, while finalizing coordination mechanisms to ensure the Steering Committee operates smoothly and effectively, delivering tangible results from the early stages of implementation.

By Quang Huy- Translated by Huyen Huong