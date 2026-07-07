Science/technology

Ho Chi Minh City police take over digital transformation office

SGGP

Ho Chi Minh City Department of Science and Technology has transferred the Standing Office of the Steering Committee on Science and Technology Development, Innovation, Digital Transformation and Project 06 to the Department of Public Security.

On July 6, the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee held a handover ceremony transferring the responsibilities of the Standing Office of the Steering Committee on Science and Technology Development, Innovation, Digital Transformation and Project 06 from the municipal Department of Science and Technology to the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Public Security.

1-6513-5182.jpg
Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Nguyen Manh Cuong and other officials witness the signing ceremony marking the transfer of responsibilities between the two agencies. (Photo: SGGP/ Quang Huy)

Under the transfer, the municipal Department of Science and Technology handed over all responsibilities of the Standing Office, including advisory and executive documents, work programs, implementation plans, meeting records, periodic and ad hoc reports, conclusions, and documentation related to the Steering Committee's activities.

The department also transferred all monitoring databases, specialized reports, documents used for preliminary and final reviews, and other relevant materials, ensuring the continuity, completeness and accuracy of information for the city police.

2-778-6346.jpg
Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Nguyen Manh Cuong speaks at the event. (Photo: SGGP/ Quang Huy)

Speaking at the ceremony, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Nguyen Manh Cuong said that the transfer does not represent a shift in responsibility but rather a change in the agency responsible for organizing implementation.

The city's objectives remain unchanged. In fact, requirements are now higher, implementation must be faster, outcomes must be more substantive, and results must be measurable, he said.

He instructed the Ho Chi Minh City Public Security Department to promptly review all assigned tasks, targets, databases and monitoring systems, while finalizing coordination mechanisms to ensure the Steering Committee operates smoothly and effectively, delivering tangible results from the early stages of implementation.

By Quang Huy- Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags

digital transformation science and technology innovation Project 06 Ho Chi Minh City Police Department of Science and Technology

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Editor-in-Chief: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong, Truong Duc Nghia, Pham Thi Van Anh, Duong Van Quang, Nguyen Duc Hien, Nguyen Khac Cuong, Tran Gia Bao

Senior Managing Editors: Ngo Quang Truong, Nguyen Chien Dung, Nguyen Phuoc Binh

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai, Ban Co Ward, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn