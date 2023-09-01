Vietnam, Singapore consistently promote people-to-people exchanges

A ceremony marking the 78th National Day of Vietnam (September 2, 1945-2023), 50 years of friendly relations and the 10th anniversary of the establishment of a strategic partnership between Vietnam and Singapore was held yesterday.

The Vietnam - Singapore Friendship Association in Ho Chi Minh City (VSFA) hosted the ceremony.

Speaking at the ceremony, Chairman of VSFA Lam Dung Tien affirmed that the friendly cooperation ties between Vietnamese and Singaporean people have been built on the foundation of mutual trust and respect over the past 50 years through regular people-to-people exchange programs between the two countries.

Currently, more than tens of thousands of Vietnamese scholars, students and workers have been living, studying and working in Singapore.

In the first seven months of the year, more than 290,000 Vietnamese tourists have traveled to Singapore.