National

Vietnam Sea and Islands Week launched

A ceremony to launch the Vietnam Sea and Islands Week and the Action Month for the Environment was held in Nha Trang city, the central coastal province of Khanh Hoa.

9779-1717817606-img-4806-20240608090430-4892.jpg.jpg
Youths and children clean up a beach.

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment (MoNRE), in collaboration with the People’s Committee of the central coastal province of Khanh Hoa, held a ceremony on June 10 to launch the Vietnam Sea and Islands Week and the Action Month for the Environment.

The launch aims to respond to the World Oceans Day (June 8) and World Environment Day (June 5).

Speaking at the event in Nha Trang city, MoNRE Minister Dang Quoc Khanh said that themed “Land restoration, desertification, and drought resilience,” the World Environment Day 2024 calls on everyone to join hands towards the goals of land restoration, desertification combat, and drought resilience, so as to limit the negative impacts of climate change, protect natural ecology, and improve livelihoods and national food security.

In Vietnam, over 11.8 million hectares of land, or 35.74 percent of the total natural area, are affected by degradation, posing a risk of desertification, Khanh said, adding that this situation is increasing and will have a major impact on the country's agricultural sector.

He appealed to ministries, sectors, agencies, organisations, local authorities, businesses, and all people to take practical actions to solve drought and desertification, and protect the environment.

The minister called for strict control of waste from construction, industry and agriculture to ensure that waste must be treated according to environmental standards before being discharged.

He also emphasised the importance of protecting the marine environment, especially inshore waters, properly settling land-based pollution sources, minimising plastic waste, prioritising investment in scientific and technological research, and developing high-quality human resources for the maritime sector.

On the same day, a MoNRE delegation paid a fact-finding trip of Van Phong Bay in Van Ninh district and visited an environmentally friendly high-tech fish farm.

Vietnamplus

Tags

Vietnam Sea and Islands Week MoNRE delegation High-Quality Human Resources maritime sector Nha Trang City the World Oceans Day World Environment Day

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Nguyen Khac Van, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn