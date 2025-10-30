Culture/art

Most prestigious symphony orchestra in Russia to perform in Hanoi in October

The Saint Petersburg Philharmonic Orchestra, a symphony orchestra based in Saint Petersburg, Russia, will make its debut in Vietnam with the royal Russian concert titled “White Night,” to be held at the Ho Guom Opera House in Hanoi on November 1 -2.

It aims to mark the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Vietnam and the Russian Federation.

Founded in 1882, the St. Petersburg Philharmonic Orchestra is regarded as one of the world’s most eminent symphony orchestras and the most important orchestra in Russian history. In 1934, it was awarded the title of Honored Orchestra of Russia, the first ensemble in the country to receive this distinction.

The Saint Petersburg Philharmonic Orchestra

Over the past two decades, the orchestra has graced major international music festivals across Europe and Asia, performing at some of the world’s most prestigious concert halls, including Musikverein in Vienna, Austria; Royal Festival Hall in London, the UK; Carnegie Hall in New York, the US; and Tokyo Opera City in Japan.

The upcoming “White Night” Concert will feature masterpieces by Tchaikovsky, Mussorgsky, and Rimsky-Korsakov. Inspired by St. Petersburg’s famed White Nights, when the northern sky remains luminous through the summer nights, the performance offers a unique opportunity for cultural exchange between Vietnam and nations with rich classical music traditions.

By Ca Dao—Translated by Kim Khanh

