French drama blended with traditional Vietnamese music presented in HCMC

The French Institute in Vietnam is set to stage the French play “Bulle” (Bubble), by French director Léo Barcet. The performance aims to offer audiences a distinctive encounter between contemporary French theater and traditional Vietnamese music.

French director Léo Barcet (R) and Vietnamese artist Nguyen Ngoc Hang

Bulle is a theatrical work by the French troupe Les Lions sous la Lune (Lions under the Moon). The play will be performed at Dancenter Vietnam, located at 53 Nguyen Dang Giai Street, An Khanh Ward, Ho Chi Minh City, on the evenings of November 1–2 and 8–9.

Bulle is an experimental play infused with poetic and philosophical nuances. The production, originally from France, finds new life in Ho Chi Minh City through its creative fusion with traditional Vietnamese music.

On stage, there is only one performer and one female musician accompanied by a bucket of water and the delicate sounds of the Dan tranh (Vietnamese sixteen-stringed zither). From silence, movements and words gradually emerge, at times as gentle as a breath, at others as powerful as waves. The performer talks to himself, the music, and the audience as he goes on a journey to "break free from his invisible bubble."

Through layers of metaphor, from forests to deserts, the play invites reflection on the human condition, evoking thoughts on fear, desire, and the essence of existence.

The Dan tranh was chosen for the play because, for Léo Barcet, it embodies both gentleness and strength that reflect the Vietnamese spirit. This fusion not only introduces a new tonal dimension to the performance but also represents an effort to create a dialogue between two cultures, seeking a shared language between music and spoken word.

Bringing Bulle to Ho Chi Minh City, Léo Barcet collaborates with Vietnamese artist Nguyen Ngoc Hang, a graduate of the Ho Chi Minh City Dance School and the Military University of Culture and Arts, and founder of the Ngoc Viet Art Ensemble established in 2011. A versatile artist—dancer, choreographer, and musician—Ngoc Hang is widely recognized as a virtuoso Dan tranh player whose work masterfully bridges tradition and contemporary innovation. Her artistry embodies a refined language that is distinctly Vietnamese yet resonant with international experimental expression.

By Thuy Binh—Translated by Kim Khanh