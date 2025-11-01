Vietnamese cinema shines at Tokyo International Film Festival 2025

Vietnamese cinema made a significant leap at the 38th Tokyo International Film Festival (TIFF) with a series of professional, culturally rich promotional activities and new opportunities for international cooperation.

The Vietnam Night event draws many international guests

The Vietnam Film Development Association (VFDA), in partnership with the Vietnamese Embassy in Japan, spearheaded a comprehensive promotion program, which was the first time Vietnam established an independent, professional, and culturally rich presence at an A-list film festival.

This initiative featured the seminar “Vietnam on Screen: Regional Voice - Global Reach,” a high-profile Vietnam Night networking event, and a dedicated booth at the film market. At the October 30 seminar, both local and international speakers underscored that cooperation is essential for Vietnamese cinema's rise in the region. Director Ngo Phuong Lan of VFDA noted the strong recovery of the industry, citing that box office revenue has surpassed pre-pandemic figures and that the domestic film market share reached 44 percent in 2024.

At the seminar “Vietnam on Screen: Regional Voice - Global Reach”

Vietnamese Ambassador to Japan Pham Quang Hieu emphasized cinema's role as a potent soft power for boosting tourism, investment, and cultural exchange between the two nations. International producers from countries including Japan, Canada, and Indonesia expressed keen interest in future co-productions with Vietnam.

Furthermore, local governments such as Da Nang, Quang Ninh, and Dien Bien detailed their streamlined "one-stop-shop" policy to support film crews, offering cost waivers at scenic and historical sites and developing a digital data repository on culture and tourism.

The Vietnam Night event drew over 350 international guests, including Japanese parliamentarians, film association leaders, and industry professionals from both countries, with VFDA Director Ngo Phuong Lan describing it as a symbol of Vietnamese cinema's international ambition, and Ambassador Pham Quang Hieu calling it a crucial forum for connecting Vietnamese and Japanese filmmakers.

The Vietnamese booth at the film market effectively promoted the nation by presenting its Production Attraction Index (PAI) and highlighting iconic filming locations like Ha Long Bay, Son Tra, Moc Chau, and Pa Khoang, a move that VFDA Director Ngo Phuong Lan believes is key to establishing Vietnam as an attractive global destination for film production.

By Mai An - Translated by Anh Quan