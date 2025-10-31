KOLs urged to become digital frontline for Vietnamese values

Vietnamese KOLs wield immense “cyber power,” but this fame demands responsibility to uphold the law, protect cultural values, and act as a “digital frontline” for social good.

Singer My Tam is singing at the historic Ba Dinh Square on the morning of September 2

Kol’s personal image: Public “asset”

In the age of social media, a personal brand is no longer a private affair. It has effectively become a public asset, a place where the public invests its trust and its emotions. A Key Opinion Leader (KOL) with a positive, professional image can be incredibly inspiring, sparking a desire to live better and work harder, especially among young people, who are arguably the most susceptible to social media’s pull.

Singer My Tam’s performance of the national anthem on Sept 2, 2025 at Ba Dinh Square was deeply emotional. In a simple Ao Dai, the “Brown-haired Nightingale” used pure emotion, no gimmicks. Her 25-year, durable image isn’t built on scandal, but on professionalism, adherence to standards, and sincerity.

Artists are participating in a street parade in Hanoi during the A80 event

Protecting a positive personal image isn’t just self-preservation; it’s an act of protecting social trust. When an influencer’s image gets distorted, the consequences don’t just stop at a personal loss of prestige. It’s reported that it can drag down cultural values and societal norms along with it. A KOL’s responsibility to the law is, first and foremost, a civic one. They are, at the end of the day, equal to everyone else before the law.

A recent string of KOL violations has set off alarm bells. A glaring example is Hoang Huong, the “livestream queen,” prosecuted in October 2025 for “violating accounting regulations, causing serious consequences.” Once a symbol of online energy, she’s now a textbook example of the trade-off between personal gain and social responsibility.

Many KOLs are roaming every corner of the Fatherland, beautifying the country’s image

Responsibility to strictly observe law

The law isn’t a barrier; it’s a guardrail meant to protect fairness and trust. When KOLs push false advertising, sell counterfeit goods, or dodge their taxes, the fallout isn’t just economic. It corrodes the public’s faith in the social order.

Therefore, as fame grows, KOLs must voluntarily comply with all their legal obligations, from declaring income tax and verifying ad claims to protecting content copyrights. More importantly, they need to be transparent about their financial ties to brands to affirm their own professional integrity. Only by respecting the law can a KOL’s fame find a stable foundation. Only by taking responsibility for their actions can their influence become a positive resource for society.’

A KOL’s power isn’t just in their ability to start a trend. It’s also in their duty to preserve and spread Vietnamese cultural values in this new era of integration. In an age of globalization, where deviant lifestyles, offensive language, and anti-cultural images can spread with terrifying ease, the act of preserving the fine customs and traditions has become more urgent than ever. Many KOLs, to their credit, have chosen the right path, beautifying the country’s image with every photo and every caption.

Travel blogger Tran Dang Khoa Khoa, for example, has roamed every corner of the Fatherland. He has brought back films and stories that brim with pride, showcasing Vietnam’s festivals, its people, and its customs. For him, each trip isn’t just a journey of discovery; it’s a journey of preserving the national cultural identity.

Conversely, many chase fame with cheap, offensive tricks, disregarding ethics. For them, public opinion spikes, but social value plummets. Preserving customs is, therefore, a necessary “filter” to integrate without dissolving.

In the virtual world, virtual statements leave real traces. Fame is followers; yet, prestige is only affirmed by responsibility. A KOL isn’t just a creator but an “opinion shaper” responsible for protecting Party ideology, national culture, and values of truth, goodness, and beauty. When fame is paired with responsibility, influence becomes strength. Spreading good is the only “real power.”

Promoting safe and civilized social media use: An important way to overcome pitfalls.

“Frontline” in cyberspace

Today’s cyberspace is a new front in the battle to protect ideology, culture, and trust. When fake news, toxic content, and distorted arguments are slithering into every corner, every KOL has a duty to become an “information soldier”, who helps guard the integrity of the digital space.

On August 18, 2025, the “KOLs with the Nation’s Era of Ascendance” conference, organized by the National Cybersecurity Association and the Cybersecurity and High-Tech Crime Prevention Department (A05, Ministry of Public Security), marked a crucial first step. It was the launch of the Digital Trust Alliance (DTA). This network reportedly brings together KOLs, businesses, media agencies, and social organizations, all with the goal of building a safe, transparent, and humane digital environment. It’s a “soft frontline” for Vietnamese trust.

More recently, on October 24, 2025, the HCMC Party Committee’s Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission issued Official Dispatch No.69-CV/BTGDVTU. It requested the orientation and correction of cultural and artistic activities that were showing deviant signs. This move, it’s understood, signals the city’s determination to build a healthy online culture, one that views KOLs as partners, not adversaries.

To promote this “digital frontline” role, regular dialogues between officials and creators are needed. When guided and partnered with, KOLs will better understand their responsibilities.

Their duty isn’t just a professional image; it includes obeying the law, protecting cultural values, and helping protect the Party’s ideological foundation by refuting wrong viewpoints. Only when fully conscious of this can KOLs contribute to a healthy, civilized online environment and reinforce faith in society’s good values.

By staff writers – Translated by Thanh Tam