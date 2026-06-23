Six organ recipients recover well after brain-dead donor transplants in Hue

Six patients are recovering stably at Hue Central Hospital after receiving life-saving organs from a single brain-dead donor in a race against time.

Following an organ donation from a brain-dead donor at Hue Central Hospital, six patients received life-saving transplants, including a heart, liver, kidneys, and corneas. All recipients have shown encouraging recovery and are currently in stable condition.

On June 22, a 41-year-old man from My Thuong Ward, Hue City, successfully underwent a heart transplant at Hue Central Hospital. His recovery has been progressing well, marking a significant milestone in the hospital’s transplant program. He was one of six patients who benefited from the generosity of the donor and his family.

The donation process began when the family of a male patient, who had suffered a severe traumatic brain injury in an accident, expressed their wish to donate his organs. The patient had been admitted in critical condition, with doctors assessing that his chances of survival were extremely low.

After thorough medical evaluation confirmed brain death, the hospital’s Organ Transplant Council convened to review the case. In accordance with national procedures, the council reported the situation to the National Organ Transplant Coordination Center. This center plays a crucial role in ensuring fairness and transparency by matching donated organs with suitable recipients from the national waiting list.

Once compatible patients were identified, a coordinated effort involving multiple surgical teams was launched. Specialists worked around the clock to perform the transplants, ensuring that each organ was preserved and transplanted under optimal conditions. The operations required precise timing, advanced medical expertise, and seamless collaboration across departments.

The outcome has been deeply meaningful as six individuals, each facing life-threatening conditions, were given renewed hope and a chance at healthier lives. The heart recipient, for example, had been living with end-stage heart failure, while others had been waiting for years due to organ shortages.

The six recipients of the donated tissues and organs, including the heart, liver, kidneys, and corneas, have all made positive recoveries following their transplant procedures.

Prof. Dr. Pham Nhu Hiep, Director of Hue Central Hospital, said medical teams raced against time to successfully perform the transplants, providing a timely chance of survival for patients with organ failure who had been waiting for transplants.

By Van Thang - Translated by Anh Quan