Vietnam recalls Nara Organics infant formula following US poisoning reports

Health authorities have ordered a nationwide recall and consumer warning for Nara Organics Whole Milk Organic Powdered Infant Formula after the product was linked to cases of Botulinum poisoning in infants.

The Vietnam Food Administration under the Ministry of Health has issued an official dispatch to provincial and municipal health departments, mandating an urgent review and recall of the Nara Organics infant formula produced by the company Nara Organics.

According to the Vietnam Food Administration, the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced a voluntary recall of the product on June 13. This action follows reports of three infants suffering from Botulinum poisoning in the states of California, Pennsylvania, and Washington.

Epidemiological investigations revealed that all three infants had consumed the formula prior to the onset of their illness. The product was distributed through the Target retail chain and online platforms Target.com and Nara.com between July 2025 and June 2026.

The Vietnam Food Administration has urged local authorities to urgently review any product declarations or self-declarations associated with this brand. If the product has been imported or is currently circulating within Vietnam, authorities must require the declaring entity to notify distributors and consumers to cease usage and implement a recall in accordance with the manufacturer's recommendations. The results of these actions must be reported to the Administration by June 25.

Concurrently, the Vietnam Food Administration has requested that the Vietnam E-commerce and Digital Economy Agency under the Ministry of Industry and Trade strengthen its oversight of the Nara Organics infant formula should it be circulating in the Vietnamese market. They are instructed to notify e-commerce platforms, online sales websites, and digital business entities to coordinate with store owners and distributors to conduct thorough checks. If any batches subject to the recall are discovered, the relevant units must immediately halt sales, remove advertising information, and implement necessary measures in accordance with the law.

By Nguyen Quoc - Translated by Anh Quan