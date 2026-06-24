Social welfare work identified as key, regular task

Ho Chi Minh City has always identified social welfare as a key and regular task, demonstrating the responsibility of the authorities toward the people.

Vice Secretary of the HCM Party Committee and Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City, Nguyen Phuoc Loc, speaks at the meeting. (Photo: SGGP)

On June 23, Vice Secretary of the HCM Party Committee and Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City, Nguyen Phuoc Loc, held a working session with the Department of Health on the operations of public social support centers in the city.

Reporting at the meeting, Associate Professor, Doctor, Physician Tang Chi Thuong, Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Health, said that in recent times, hospitals have signed cooperation agreements and directly participated in providing healthcare services for the elderly, people with disabilities, children, and social support beneficiaries being cared for at social support centers. Beyond providing professional support, many units have also proactively organized medical examinations, treatment, and regular health monitoring for these groups.

Speaking at the meeting, Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Phuoc Loc emphasized that, in implementing the direction of Party General Secretary and State President To Lam on “leaving no one behind,” the city has introduced numerous policies to care for and support all residents, including those being managed, cared for and nurtured at social support facilities. Currently, the work of providing care, healthcare, rehabilitation, and management for beneficiaries at social protection centers has gradually been improved, becoming more systematic, rigorous, transparent, and effective.

He noted that digital transformation in the management of social protection beneficiaries must be accelerated based on specific data. Each case must have a comprehensive management record covering personal information, health status, medical conditions, care and treatment history, rehabilitation process, as well as related social issues. On that basis, departments and sectors will have a foundation for directing efforts, allocating resources, addressing difficulties, and managing risks promptly.

Mr. Nguyen Phuoc Loc requested the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee to direct a comprehensive review of the current system of social support facilities. Facilities that continue to perform social support functions must be invested in and standardized in terms of infrastructure, human resources, and management procedures. Facilities that are no longer suitable should be studied for restructuring, transfer or functional conversion in line with the city’s overall planning. This may include considering the conversion of some eligible facilities into healthcare facilities, thereby contributing to increasing the number of hospital beds and meeting residents’ healthcare needs.

The city has always identified social welfare as a key and regular task, demonstrating the responsibility of the authorities toward the people. Effectively carrying out this work not only means caring for vulnerable groups but also contributes to building a civilized, compassionate, and modern Ho Chi Minh City where every resident is cared for, protected, and no one is left behind, Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Phuoc Loc emphasized.

By Thanh An – Translated by Kim Khanh