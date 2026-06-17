HCMC establishes pricing for annual health screenings

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Health on June 17 issued guidance on the cost of annual health checkups for residents in 2026.

Doctors at An Binh Hospital conduct health examinations for residents. (Photo courtesy of An Binh Hospital)

Under the new regulations, the total cost of a routine health screening covered by the State budget must not exceed VND350,000 (about US$13.4) per person per year. The pricing framework is based on health insurance-covered medical service rates applied at participating healthcare facilities.

Clinical examination fees vary according to the number of specialties assessed and the hospital's classification. At special-grade and Grade 1 hospitals, the fee is VND50,600 for one specialty, VND96,140 for four specialties, and VND101,200 for examinations covering five or more specialties. The corresponding rates at Grade 2 hospitals are VND45,000, VND85,500, and VND90,000, respectively.

At Grade 3 hospitals, fees are set at VND39,800 for one specialty, VND75,620 for four specialties, and VND79,600 for examinations involving five or more specialties.

In addition to clinical assessments, residents will receive laboratory tests and diagnostic procedures included in the health screening package. Common services include complete blood counts, blood glucose tests, blood urea and creatinine tests, liver function tests, urinalysis, and chest X-rays. Charges for these services are applied in accordance with the current healthcare pricing framework issued by the Ministry of Health and the HCMC People's Council.

Healthcare providers whose screening packages exceed the VND350,000 ceiling must adjust service costs to comply with the prescribed limit.

For private healthcare facilities participating in the program, reimbursement and payment procedures will be carried out in line with the government's existing health insurance regulations.

By Thanh Son – Translated by Thuy Doan