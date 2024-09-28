Vietnam recognized as MICE hub in region

The MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) EXPO 2024 was held in Hanoi on September 27 with the participation of 500 enterprises.

Speaking at the event, Chairman of the Vietnam Tourism Association Vu The Binh said that MICE is a type of tourism that combines meetings, conferences, and exhibitions for employees and partners of businesses and corporations. Besides providing a wider range of high-cost services to large delegations of tourists with high requirements, MICE tourism also has a positive impact on economic sectors.

Chairman of Vietnam MICE Tourism Club Nguyen Duc Anh said that the MICE EXPO 2024 is an opportunity for tourism businesses, service providers, and stakeholders to meet, exchange, and share experiences and information, discuss and find new market trends and products, and look for cooperation opportunities.

The development of MICE tourism brings significant benefits, including contributions to the economy, culture, society, and the environment, positive impact on foreign relations, and especially contribution density to the tourism sector. MICE tourism is considered a type of tourism with a faster growth rate than normal types of tourism.

Vietnam has been recognized as a MICE hub in the region and the world for its natural landscapes, rich cultural heritage, modern tourism infrastructure, and high-skilled tourism workforce.

By Mai An – Translated by Kim Khanh