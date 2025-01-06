In December 2024, Vietnam welcomed an estimated 1.75 million international visitors, up 27.4 percent compared to the same period in 2023.

Vietnam receives nearly 17.6 million int’l visitors in 2024.

In total, the country received around 17.6 million international tourists in 2024, presenting a year-on-year increase of 39.5 percent and reaching nearly 97.6 percent compared to the same period in 2019 before the Covid-19 pandemic. This indicates an impressive recovery of the tourism industry.

The number of foreign visitors to Vietnam arriving via air was more than 14.8 million, accounting for 84.4 percent of the total number of international visitors to the country, up 35.6 percent compared to the same period last year.

The number of visitors by land and sea accounted for 63.3 percent with 2.5 million arrivals and 96.7 percent with 248,100 travelers, respectively.

According to the General Statistics Office, the year 2024 witnessed a strong recovery of Vietnam's tourism industry, particularly the significant increase in international visitors. Favorable visa policies and tourism marketing strategies have been strengthened to attract international tourists. Additionally, prestigious international tourism awards have helped elevate Vietnam's image and attractiveness on the global tourism map.

Statistics show that these figures are evidence of the sustainable development of Vietnam's tourism industry in 2024, creating a solid foundation for the goal of welcoming more international visitors in the following years.

By Mai An—Translated by Kim Khanh