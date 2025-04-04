Vietnam ranks among top five most popular diving destinations in Asia

The survey was conducted in 11 key tourism markets in the region, with a focus on Southeast Asia. Across Asia, Indonesia takes the top spot as the most popular diving destination, followed by the Philippines, Thailand, Malaysia and Vietnam.

Vietnamese tourists dive with sardines in Panglao, Bohol, the Philippines in September 2024. (Photo: Thien Nguyen Ngoc)

The online travel platform Agoda has just released the results of its 2025 Diving Deals survey, revealing trends among diving enthusiasts across Asia.

These countries boast unique marine treasures, attracting divers from all over the world. Thailand was voted by Vietnamese travelers as the top diving paradise, thanks to its crystal-clear waters, diverse marine ecosystem and world-class dive sites.

Beyond Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia and the Philippines are also among the most favored destinations for Vietnamese divers, reflecting a growing interest in exploring the underwater world.

The report also highlights that underwater relaxation is the biggest inspiration for diving enthusiasts.

Nearly 30 percent of survey participants said they dive to experience the calm and tranquility of the vast ocean.

This trend is particularly popular among travelers from the Philippines, Malaysia and Thailand.

Additionally, the passion for exploring the underwater world is another major motivation, with 24 percent of travellers drawn to the mystical beauty and rich marine ecosystem.

Scuba diving enthusiasts tend to seek affordable accommodations, but are willing to spend more on underwater experiences. 40 percent of respondents said they are ready to pay 15 to 30 percent more for diving trips compared to regular vacations.

Short trips are becoming a trend in scuba diving tourism, with 48 percent of travelers preferring trips lasting between four and seven days. Weekend diving trips are also gaining popularity, with 40 percent of surveyed participants choosing this option.

This reflects the growing demand for short yet fulfilling experiences, catering to the fast-paced lifestyle of modern travelers.

Coral reefs remain the top diving destination, with 75 percent of diving enthusiasts prioritising reef locations for their ocean explorations. With its diverse marine ecosystem and vibrant coral reefs, Asia continues to be a must-visit destination for diving lovers.

