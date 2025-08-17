Cinema becomes major driver of global tourism

A recent study by the booking platform Expedia reveals that films and television series are now the primary catalyst for tourism growth, outpacing even social media.

Tourists tour a filming location for The Lord of the Rings series.

Cinema's ability to transport audiences into captivating worlds is driving a new wave of travel, as viewers are inspired to visit the stunning locations they see on screen.

This phenomenon is evident in the remarkable success stories of several countries. South Korea has leveraged its television dramas, like Itaewon Class, Dae Jang Geum, and the globally acclaimed Squid Game, to draw massive numbers of tourists and popularize its cuisine.

Similarly, New Zealand saw a 50 percent surge in international visitors between 2001 and 2004, a period following the release of The Lord of the Rings trilogy. In the United Kingdom, the Harry Potter series contributed to a more than doubling of foreign tourists visiting film studios from 2011 to 2014.

According to Ms. Nawel Chaouni, a communications lecturer at Clermont Auvergne University in France, it took countries time to recognize this potential. It was only after the release of series like Game of Thrones and The Lord of the Rings that local authorities realized how film fever could inspire fans, thereby attracting more visitors to those destinations, she told RFI.

However, communications lecturer Chaouni warns that this success is not guaranteed. She emphasizes that tourism professionals must be proactive and prepared to adapt to the demands of ‘fan-driven frenzies’. With a film's rapid viral spread through social media, destinations must quickly adjust their infrastructure and services to meet the sudden influx of visitors.

The lecturer from Clermont Auvergne University suggested that city councils should organize guided tours and set up signage to give tourists the opportunity to visit filming locations. More importantly, logistical infrastructure must be improved such as expanding accommodation, strengthening food and beverage services, and enhancing transportation to avoid disappointing visitors who may find the film scenes captivating but the real-life experience underwhelming.

She also highlighted a rather unexpected turning point: online platforms that specialize in producing hit series are now also venturing into tourism by organizing film-themed tours. Previously, these platforms functioned solely as distributors of films and online content. “Now, they sell film-themed tours, allowing viewers to experience moments just as they appeared in the movies,” Ms. Chaouni noted.

Promoting tourism through cinema is like a ‘gold mine’ that many countries wish to exploit. However, according to Ms. Chaouni, the relationship between tourism and the film industry still largely consists of incidental partnerships. On this point, she emphasized the need for proactivity and a long-term strategy, along with well-structured financial investment, to enhance effectiveness and manage tourist flows so as to avoid overcrowding.

By Minh Chau - Translated by Dan Thuy