Special mechanisms, policies designed for Gia Binh airport investment

The Ministry of Public Security will select the investor for Gia Binh International Airport in Bac Ninh province through a special bidding process prior to National Assembly approval.

The Government has issued Resolution No. 3/2025/NQ-CP detailing special mechanisms and policies for investment in the construction of Gia Binh International Airport in the northern province of Bac Ninh.

The resolution, released on August 14, covers key component projects including the main airport, flight operation facilities, resettlement, infrastructure for site clearance, and the connection road implemented via public-private partnership (PPP). All related projects within the airport’s scope are included.

It applies to ministries, Government bodies, People’s Committees, and entities involved in these sub-projects, and features key mechanisms on investment, construction, investor selection, and planning.

The resolution clarifies that these projects may proceed with planning adjustments and start construction while conducting procedures for investment policy approval.

Investors are exempt from obtaining construction permits but must meet all conditions to commence construction within six months, per legal requirements.

The Ministry of Public Security will select the airport investor through a special bidding process prior to National Assembly approval. It will transfer existing land and assets of the Gia Binh Airport project to the Bac Ninh People’s Committee, which will then hand them over to the selected investor.

Investors must reimburse costs incurred by the Ministry of Public Security and Bac Ninh authorities, including land recovery, compensation, resettlement support, and technical and social infrastructure restoration.

Aviation facility projects will be implemented via PPP under Build-Transfer (BT) contracts, paid from the State budget and exempt from PPP investment policy decisions. Capital allocation follows regulations for special public investment projects, with investor selection per approval decisions.

The Ministry of Public Security acts as project management authority, handling preparation, contract signing, and budget payments. The Ministry of Construction will ensure technical standards and be the asset beneficiary according to law.

Resettlement, site clearance infrastructure, and the direct connection road will also follow PPP BT contracts paid via land funds, with special investor selection methods and exemptions from PPP investment policy decisions. The Bac Ninh People’s Committee will manage project preparation, investor selection, contracts, and land fund allocation.

The Master Plan on National Airport Development for the 2021-2030 period with a vision to 2050, and the Bac Ninh provincial Master Plan will be amended swiftly per Article 54a of the Planning Law, bypassing strategic environmental assessments. Related technical and sectoral plans will be adjusted simultaneously.

Authorities may approve deviations from approved plans when preparing or approving investment policies before formal plan amendments. After project approval, plans must be promptly updated and publicly announced.

The Bac Ninh People’s Committee will approve compensation, resettlement, land acquisition, and land allocation or leasing based on the adjusted plans and may use paddy land quotas for land conversion to facilitate implementation.

This resolution takes effect from August 14 until project completion.

