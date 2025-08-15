HCMC to simultaneously host four major international events in early September

Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Tourism, Nguyen Thi Anh Hoa, on August 14, announced that from September 4 to 6, the city will, for the first time, concurrently host four major international events.

Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Tourism, Nguyen Thi Anh Hoa (C) presents flowers to representatives of participating organizations.

These include the Ho Chi Minh City International Travel Expo (ITE HCMC 2025), the 12th General Assembly of the Tourism Promotion Organization for Asia Pacific Cities (TPO), Vietnam International Sourcing 2025 (an event aimed at connecting global supply chains), and the Export Forum 2025.

The 19th Ho Chi Minh City International Travel Expo (ITE HCMC) will take place at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Center (SECC) under the theme “Sustainable Tourism—A Vibrant Experience.” The event underscores the city’s strategic commitment to tourism development that balances economic interests with cultural, social, and environmental values. As a pioneering platform, the expo will showcase new products and services tailored to the growing demand for green and sustainable travel among domestic and international visitors.

ITE HCMC is regarded as the only travel expo in Vietnam featuring an “International Buyers” program and was recently honored as the “Best Trade Exhibition in Asia” at the 2024 MICE Awards.

Amidst the ongoing administrative mergers of provinces and cities, the expo is highly anticipated by the tourism sector to play a key role in restructuring, fostering regional cooperation, and elevating the tourism brand across the area.

According to the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Tourism, the event is expected to attract over 240 international buyers from more than 40 countries and territories. In addition to traditional markets, the expo will expand its reach to new regions, including Poland, Denmark, Qatar, Brazil, and Portugal.

Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Tourism, Nguyen Thi Anh Hoa speaks at the press conference. (Photo: SGGP)



This year, Ho Chi Minh City will host the 12th General Assembly of the Tourism Promotion Organization (TPO) under the theme “Shaping the Future of Tourism: Towards Digital and Green Transformation.” The event will serve as a forum connecting member cities, experts, and businesses from around the world.

Concurrently, Vietnam International Sourcing 2025, jointly organized by the Ministry of Industry and Trade and the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, aims to expand opportunities for trade and investment cooperation while capitalizing on the growing MICE (meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions) tourism trend.

Deputy General Director of Vietnam Airlines, Nguyen The Bao, stated that ITE HCMC 2025 is a strategic event for promoting Vietnam’s tourism. On this occasion, the airline plans to launch new routes and restore 15 international routes to destinations including Italy, Denmark, Russia, China, the UAE, Japan, South Korea, and India. Additionally, Vietnam Airlines will upgrade its services to meet 5-star standards and advance green operations by utilizing sustainable aviation fuel (SAF).

In addition, BenThanh Tourist will offer a promotional campaign titled “Welcoming the Golden Autumn—Thousands of Offers,” providing special discounts to customers who purchase and pay directly at their booth.

Discounts include VND5 million (US$190) per customer on European tours; VND3 million off tours to Australia and the United States; and VND2 million reductions on Northeast Asia packages (covering Japan, South Korea, China, Taiwan, and Hong Kong) as well as tours to Singapore.

Domestic tours exploring the northern and central regions of Vietnam are also discounted by VND1 million per customer. Customers who pay the full tour price at the booth will receive a random gift from BenThanh Tourist. The promotion applies to early bookings only.

By Thi Hong – Translated by Kim Khanh