Vietnam police return nearly VND100 million to Ukrainian tourist

Vietnam police returned nearly VND100 million to a Ukrainian tourist who lost the money at Ho Chi Minh City-based Tan Son Nhat Airport.

This afternoon, the police force at Tan Son Nhat International Airport said that a Ukrainian tourist had just written an emotional letter thanking officers and soldiers upon receiving nearly VND100 million in assets.

Previously, while monitoring the entry quarantine area, Major Nguyen Huynh Duc discovered a leather wallet containing 3,300 EUR and RMB100 (nearly VND100 million ) and one bank card. Major Duc took the initiative to ask passengers waiting nearby; however, no one accepted their assets.

By employing their professional work, the airport police determined that the passenger who dropped it was Ukrainian tourist Poliachenko Artem. This young Ukrainian guy was on flight ZH8017 from China to Ho Chi Minh City and had gone through immigration procedures.

On the evening of May 26, the authorities returned all assets to the young Ukrainian traveler at the immigration area of Tan Son Nhat International Airport.

The foreign man was touched when he received the money; he wrote a letter of gratitude to the airport police force.

By Chi Thach – Translated By Dan Thuy

