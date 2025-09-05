Vietnam poised to become regional logistics hub

With its strategic location, a 3,260-kilometer coastline, deep-water ports, and international airports, Vietnam is well-positioned to emerge as a new logistics hub in the region.

Many foreign investors explore logistics opportunities in Vietnam.

At the conference “Green Logistics –Sustainable Development Trend for Vietnamese Export Enterprises” held on September 5 by the Agency of Foreign Trade under the Ministry of Industry and Trade, in coordination with the Ho Chi Minh City Investment and Trade Promotion Center (ITPC), participants underscored that green logistics is not merely a global trend but a passport for Vietnamese goods to gain a stronger foothold in international markets.

Analysts noted that Vietnam already enjoys key advantages: a rapidly expanding manufacturing base, booming e-commerce, and a logistics sector growing at an average annual rate of 14–16 percent, with a market size of US$45–50 billion. The country currently ranks 43rd out of 139 economies in the Logistics Performance Index (LPI), and fifth among ASEAN members.

Yet, logistics costs remain stubbornly high, local firms are fragmented and heavily dependent on road transport, and the sector’s environmental footprint—from emissions and noise to industrial waste—has become increasingly problematic. Against this backdrop, green logistics has shifted from being an option to an urgent requirement.

Many foreign investors explore logistics opportunities in Vietnam.

According to ITPC Director Tran Phu Lu, advancing green logistics requires a synchronized policy framework to support enterprises—particularly small and medium-sized ones—in accessing capital, adopting technology, and training skilled labor. He also emphasized the need to prioritize “green infrastructure,” from eco-friendly ports and warehouses to energy-efficient cold storage and sustainable transport fleets.

Mr. Truong Tan Loc, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City Logistics Association (HLA), highlighted growing international pressures, particularly from Europe. Beginning in 2026, the EU’s Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) will require carbon certificates for imported goods, while global supply chains increasingly demand strict compliance with ESG standards. “Green logistics is no longer just about corporate social responsibility—it is a commercial passport,” he stressed.

Domestic examples already prove the benefits of green transformation. Tan Cang Cat Lai Port saves $1.5–2 million in fuel costs and reduces annual carbon dioxide emissions by deploying ePort and electric cranes. Meanwhile, the application of artificial intelligence (AI) in route optimization has helped businesses cut fuel consumption by up to 15 percent and reduce delivery times by 25 percent.

Green logistics creates export opportunities and elevates the position in the global value chain.

However, industry leaders argue that stronger government support is essential for breakthroughs. Mr. Truong Tan Loc proposed expanding green credit, offering tax incentives for energy-efficient vehicles and equipment, and finalizing a legal framework for the carbon credit market—a financial tool that can channel reinvestment into clean technologies. He also called for the creation of a shared “Logistics Data Ecosystem” for the Southern key economic region to better connect multimodal transport and ease pressure on roads.

From the regulatory side, Mr. Bui Tuan Hai, Deputy Head of Customs Sub-Department of Region II, said customs procedures have been fully digitized, significantly shortening clearance times. However, he warned that businesses must actively adapt, as even minor errors in digital submissions could result in system rejections and costly delays.

For enterprises, the shift to green logistics is more than compliance—it is a strategic advantage. Green data will soon serve as a new performance benchmark, strengthening their bargaining power with international partners. Early adopters of green investment not only mitigate tariff risks but also gain a competitive edge in high-standard markets.

By Ai Van – Translated by Thuy Doan