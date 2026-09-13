Ho Chi Minh City creates favorable conditions for children to thrive

Mr. Nguyen Manh Cuong, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee and Head of the Steering Committee for Summer Activities, speaks at the conference.

On September 12, the Ho Chi Minh City Steering Committee for Summer Activities held a conference to review the city's 2026 summer programs. The event was attended by Mr. Nguyen Manh Cuong, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee and Head of the Steering Committee for Summer Activities.

During the 2026 summer, 2,644 summer activity venues were maintained across Ho Chi Minh City, attracting nearly 500,000 children. Steering committees for summer activities in wards, communes, and special zones organized 378 free swimming classes and 2,689 training sessions, providing children with guidance on accident and injury prevention and emergency escape skills. More than 500 spaces and venues for children's activities and recreation were built, renovated, or upgraded, while 417,349 children received care and support during the summer.

Mr. Nguyen Manh Cuong presents Certificates of Merit from the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee to collectives with outstanding achievements in organizing the 2026 summer activities.

Speaking at the conference, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Nguyen Manh Cuong commended the positive results achieved, as well as the dynamism and creativity demonstrated by agencies and organizations in organizing summer activities.

To improve the effectiveness of these efforts in the coming period, Nguyen Manh Cuong asked agencies and localities to continue renewing activity content and diversifying organizational formats; make better use of coordination mechanisms in child care and education to ensure activities remain connected and sustained throughout the year; and review and ensure that cultural and sports facilities for children meet their needs for recreation, physical training, and development.

He also called for greater promotion of children's right to participate and stronger support for vulnerable children. Agencies and sectors at all levels should continue meeting with children and listening to their opinions and aspirations so that issues within their authority can be addressed promptly or referred to competent authorities for consideration.

According to Mr. Nguyen Manh Cuong, making Ho Chi Minh City a child-friendly city requires practical solutions that consistently create favorable conditions for children to develop comprehensively.

At the launch ceremony of Stage 5 of the 2026 “I Love My Fatherland” Journey at No. 1 Ly Thai To Park in Vuon Lai Ward

Young people facing difficult circumstances receive gifts from the organizers.

On this occasion, 83 outstanding collectives with significant achievements in organizing 2026 summer activities received Certificates of Merit from the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee.

Also on September 12, more than 700 outstanding members and young people attended the launch ceremony of Stage 5 of the 2026 “I Love My Fatherland” Journey at No. 1 Ly Thai To Park in Vuon Lai Ward. The event was organized by the Ho Chi Minh City chapter of the Vietnam Youth Federation.

On the occasion, the Ho Chi Minh City chapter of the Vietnam Youth Federation also received VND130 million (US$5,014) in support from SEACRET Co., Ltd., including one “Happy Home” worth VND80 million and 50 gift packages for children affected by the Covid-19 pandemic in the city.

Ho Chi Minh City chapter of the Vietnam Youth Federation receives “Happy Home” worth VND80 million in support from SEACRET Co., Ltd.

By Y Linh, Cam Nuong—Translated by Kim Khanh