Con Dao Special Zone developed into green, clean, civilized community

Led by Vice Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City and Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City Confederation of Labor, Bui Thanh Nhan, the delegation arrived at Con Dao Special Zone, the first stop on its journey.
In Con Dao Special Zone, the delegation offered incense at Hang Duong Cemetery and Hang Keo Cemetery in tribute to fallen heroes and martyrs as well as patriotic people who sacrificed their lives on this sacred land.
Also attending the incense-offering ceremony was Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Nguyen Phuoc Loc.
Following the ceremony, the delegation visited and encouraged officers and soldiers at Radar Station 590 under Naval Region 2's Regiment 251.
On behalf of the delegation, Vice Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City and Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City Confederation of Labor, Bui Thanh Nhan conveyed the sincere gratitude and sentiments of the Party Committee, authorities, and people of Ho Chi Minh City to officers and soldiers of the forces stationed in Con Dao Special Zone.
He said the gifts presented by the delegation carried the sentiments of people in the rear, along with their respect and trust for those performing their duties at the country's frontline. He expressed his hope that officers, soldiers, and residents in the special zone would continue to uphold the revolutionary tradition, strengthen solidarity and unity, and work together to build Con Dao into an increasingly green, clean, beautiful, civilized, safe, and compassionate community.
On this occasion, the Ho Chi Minh City delegation presented gifts from the city's Party Committee, authorities, and people to officers and soldiers of Radar Station 590 under Regiment 251 of Naval Region 2; the Engineering Company of Combined Regiment 39; Air Defense Company 7 of Combined Regiment 39; Ben Dam Border Guard Post; Co Ong Border Guard Post; Con Dao Special Zone Police; and other units.