Ho Chi Minh City

Con Dao Special Zone developed into green, clean, civilized community

SGGP

On September 12, a delegation from Ho Chi Minh City visited officers, soldiers, and residents on islands in the southwestern waters and at DK1 offshore platforms as part of its 2026 visit.

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The delegation observes a minute of silence in tribute to the fallen heroes and martyrs at Hang Duong Cemetery.

Led by Vice Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City and Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City Confederation of Labor, Bui Thanh Nhan, the delegation arrived at Con Dao Special Zone, the first stop on its journey.

In Con Dao Special Zone, the delegation offered incense at Hang Duong Cemetery and Hang Keo Cemetery in tribute to fallen heroes and martyrs as well as patriotic people who sacrificed their lives on this sacred land.

Also attending the incense-offering ceremony was Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Nguyen Phuoc Loc.

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Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Phuoc Loc offers incense in tribute to General Secretary Le Hong Phong.

Following the ceremony, the delegation visited and encouraged officers and soldiers at Radar Station 590 under Naval Region 2's Regiment 251.

On behalf of the delegation, Vice Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City and Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City Confederation of Labor, Bui Thanh Nhan conveyed the sincere gratitude and sentiments of the Party Committee, authorities, and people of Ho Chi Minh City to officers and soldiers of the forces stationed in Con Dao Special Zone.

He said the gifts presented by the delegation carried the sentiments of people in the rear, along with their respect and trust for those performing their duties at the country's frontline. He expressed his hope that officers, soldiers, and residents in the special zone would continue to uphold the revolutionary tradition, strengthen solidarity and unity, and work together to build Con Dao into an increasingly green, clean, beautiful, civilized, safe, and compassionate community.

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Vice Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City and Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City Confederation of Labor, Bui Thanh Nhan, speaks at the event.

On this occasion, the Ho Chi Minh City delegation presented gifts from the city's Party Committee, authorities, and people to officers and soldiers of Radar Station 590 under Regiment 251 of Naval Region 2; the Engineering Company of Combined Regiment 39; Air Defense Company 7 of Combined Regiment 39; Ben Dam Border Guard Post; Co Ong Border Guard Post; Con Dao Special Zone Police; and other units.

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Rear Admiral Nguyen Dinh Hung and Mr. Bui Thanh Nhan ring the nine bells of the Great Bell at the Con Dao Temple.
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Delegates pose for a commemorative photo at the Con Dao Temple.
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Mr. Nguyen Phuoc Loc (C) and Bui Thanh Nhan (2nd R) present a multifunctional community facility to Radar Station 590.
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The Ho Chi Minh City delegation presents gifts to the forces stationed in Con Dao Special Zone.
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Mr. Nguyen Phuoc Loc and Rear Admiral Nguyen Dinh Hung (3rd, R) present the project to the forces stationed in Con Dao Special Zone
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Rear Admiral Nguyen Dinh Hung presents gifts from the Vietnam People's Navy to officers and soldiers of the units.
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Colonel Do Hong Duyen, Deputy Political Commissar of Naval Region 2, and Colonel Hoang Quoc Hoan, Deputy Political Commissar of Naval Region 5, present gifts to the units.
By Thu Hoai – Translated by Kim Khanh

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Con Dao Special Zone Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Phuoc Loc Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City Confederation of Labor Bui Thanh Nhan

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