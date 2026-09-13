700 underprivileged children enjoy “Dream Mid-Autumn Festival”

On September 13, Khan Quang Do (Red Scarf), a publication of Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper, in collaboration with the Sharing Group and the Economic and Financial Committee of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha Central Committee, organized the 2026 “Dream Mid-Autumn Festival” at SC VivoCity for 700 underprivileged children.

The organizers present gifts to children attending the 2026 “Dream Mid-Autumn Festival.” (Photo: SGGP)

The “Dream Mid-Autumn Festival” featured vibrant musical performances, fascinating magic shows, and fun quiz games with prizes, creating an exciting atmosphere and drawing hundreds of children into enthusiastic cheers and applause.

Five hundred children attending the event received gift packages worth VND1.1 million (US$42.43) each, including gifts and VND500,000 in cash. Another 200 children were facing particularly difficult circumstances, and children at the Hoa Binh Village received gifts and scholarships worth VND1 million each, bringing the total value to VND1.6 million per child. The gift packages included milk, sugar, bottled water, confectionery, school supplies, dried food, lanterns, and mooncakes.

A representative of the Economic and Financial Committee of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha Central Committee presents scholarships to students. (Photo: SGGP)

The event at SC VivoCity was another highlight of the 2026 “Dream Mid-Autumn Festival” program. Earlier, the organizers inaugurated the Joy Park 2 children’s playground at Duong Minh Chau Primary School in Ninh Dien Commune, Tay Ninh Province, at a total cost of more than VND800 million. They also presented 70 scholarships worth VND1 million each, 330 Mid-Autumn gifts containing mooncakes, lanterns, and fried chicken, and a Khan Quang Do (Red Scarf) bookshelf to the school’s students.

The program also presented Mid-Autumn gifts to children in An Giang, Tay Ninh, and Dong Thap provinces.

Ms. Dang Thu Thuy, a member of the Board of Directors of Asia Commercial Joint Stock Bank (ACB), the program’s financial sponsor, presents gifts to children. (Photo: SGGP)

According to the plan, on September 15, the program will continue to present Mid-Autumn gifts to 400 pediatric patients receiving treatment at Children’s Hospital 1, Children’s Hospital 2, and Ho Chi Minh City Oncology Hospital. Among them, 70 disadvantaged child cancer patients will each receive VND5 million to help cover treatment costs.

"Dream Mid-Autumn Festival” is a meaningful initiative organized for many years by Khan Quang Do in collaboration with the Sharing Group of Ms. Mai Thi Hanh, wife of former State President Truong Tan Sang.

In 2026, the program is providing support to more than 3,400 children in several wards and communes in An Giang, Tay Ninh, and Dong Thap provinces, and Dong Nai City and Ho Chi Minh City, with a total budget of VND3.8 billion.

Ms. Huynh Bich Ngoc, Standing Vice Chairwoman of the Board of Directors and CEO of TTC Group, a co-sponsor of the program, presents gifts to members of the Hoa Binh Village. (Photo: SGGP)

The beneficiaries are children facing difficult circumstances who continue to strive to attend school, including lottery ticket sellers, waste collectors, orphans, children affected by Agent Orange, and child cancer patients receiving treatment at Children’s Hospital 1, Children’s Hospital 2, and Ho Chi Minh City Oncology Hospital.

The 2026 “Dream Mid-Autumn Festival” program received major sponsorship from the Economic and Financial Committee of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha Central Committee; members, families, and friends of the Sharing Group; the third generation of the Sharing Group; Nutifood Nutrition Food Joint Stock Company; Asia Commercial Joint Stock Bank (ACB); and Letitia Investment and Trading Co., Ltd.

Co-sponsors included TTC Group; Thanh Thanh Cong – Bien Hoa Joint Stock Company (AgriS); Richy South Nutrition Food Joint Stock Company; Foods For You Co., Ltd.; Saigon Co-op, the Ho Chi Minh City Trade Cooperative Union; and Healthy Beauty Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

The children enthusiastically participate in the program. (Photo: SGGP)

The children attending the event not only enjoyed fun activities but also received gifts.

The organizers present letters of appreciation to organizations and individuals that sponsored the 2026 “Dream Mid-Autumn Festival” program. (Photo: SGGP)

The event was filled with emotion, featuring vibrant musical performances and fascinating magic shows.

By Hoang Vy—Translated by Kim Khanh