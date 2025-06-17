Vietnam, Philippines enhance market access capabilities

A gathering to celebrate the 127th Independence Day of the Republic of the Philippines (June 12, 1898-2025) and the 10th anniversary of the establishment of the Vietnam–Philippines Strategic Partnership was held on the afternoon of June 16.

The event was organized by the Ho Chi Minh City Union of Friendship Organizations, in coordination with the Ho Chi Minh City Vietnam–Southeast Asia Friendship Association.

Speaking at the event, Associate Professor Dr. Phan Thi Hong Xuan, Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City Vietnam–Southeast Asia Friendship Association, affirmed that the relationship between Vietnam and the Philippines has been increasingly strengthened and deepened, especially since the two countries officially upgraded their ties to a strategic partnership in 2015.

Vietnam is the Philippines' top rice supplier, contributing practically to ensuring regional food security.

Associate Professor Dr. Phan Thi Hong Xuan, Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City Vietnam–Southeast Asia Friendship Association, speaks at the meeting. (Photo: SGGP/ Thuy Vu)

Defense and security cooperation, including joint maritime patrols, has been increasingly expanded in a substantive and trustworthy manner. People-to-people exchanges, as well as educational and cultural cooperation, are constantly growing, with thousands of students, professionals, and specialists from both countries studying, working, and forging close connections.

According to Associate Professor Dr. Phan Thi Hong Xuan, as for Ho Chi Minh City which has a large Filipino community, the Vietnam–Southeast Asia Friendship Association has always worked closely with the Honorary Consulate of the Philippines, local schools and the Philippine Business Association to organize various cultural, educational and exchange activities, aiming at strengthening mutual understanding and connection between the peoples of the two countries.

In his speech, Philippine Ambassador to Vietnam Meynardo Los Banos Montealegre stated that the year 2025 will mark the 10th anniversary of the establishment of the Strategic Partnership between the Philippines and Vietnam. In 2026, the two countries will solemnly celebrate the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations.

Philippine Ambassador to Vietnam Meynardo Los Banos Montealegre speaks at the event. (Photo: SGGP/ Thuy Vu)

As disclosed by Ambassador Meynardo Los Banos Montealegre, bilateral trade turnover between the two nations in 2024 reached between US$7 billion and US$8 billion, a significant increase from the US$5.87 million recorded in 1980.

The two governments are currently making their efforts to enhance market access capabilities more effectively in order to achieve the agreed target of US$10 billion.

According to Ambassador Meynardo Los Banos Montealegre, Philippine companies continue to maintain their stable business operations in Vietnam, and the Filipino community comprising around 7,000 people living and working in the country continues to enjoy favorable working conditions.

In reality, numerous Filipino investors and citizens residing and working in Vietnam are concentrated in Ho Chi Minh City, which is the country’s dynamic and rapidly developing economic hub.

In the near future, the Embassy of the Philippines in Vietnam will organize a delegation of Philippine businesses to visit Ho Chi Minh City to promote trade connections, and actively encourage trade and investment promotion delegations from Ho Chi Minh City to visit the Philippines.

By Thuy Vu- Translated by Huyen Huong