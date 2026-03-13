Vietnamese UN field hospital donates medical supplies in South Sudan

A Vietnamese peacekeeping medical team in South Sudan has provided free health examinations and donated more than one ton of medical supplies to Bentiu Hospital, aiming to improve patient care and strengthen local healthcare capacity.

Medical staff of the Vietnamese United Nations field hospital in South Sudan have recently carried out medical examinations and donated more than one ton of medical supplies to support the local Bentiu Hospital.

The delegation provided equipment, medical supplies, and stationery to assist with patient care, along with electrical devices and mosquito traps, which they installed in several wards to improve treatment conditions.

During the visit, Vietnamese doctors and nurses met with patients and offered health education sessions for families, focusing on practical topics such as personal hygiene, proper handwashing, and mosquito bite prevention to reduce the risk of infectious diseases, particularly malaria. The team also contributed nutritional fluids to the intensive care unit to strengthen patient recovery.

Vietnamese doctors share their experiences with their colleagues.

On this occasion, the hospital's director, Major Tran Duc Tai, donated a set of tools and supplies for bone fixation techniques, and directly exchanged expertise, shared experiences, and transferred some bone fixation techniques to the medical staff of Bentiu General Hospital and Hospital Without Borders.

Director of Bentiu General Hospital, Banen Non, said that the support package from Vietnam included many medical devices, supplies for infection control, and patient supplies, contributing to improving treatment conditions at the hospital. He also expressed his hope to continue receiving support in the future, especially in the areas of operating room equipment, laboratory chemicals, and improving blood bank capacity.

Collaborative activities, professional support, and gifts for patients and healthcare facilities hold special significance for the people of Bentiu.

According to the plan, in the coming period, Field Hospital 2.7 will continue to survey actual needs to deploy more community health support activities in the area, and at the same time expand professional cooperation with a number of other local health facilities to improve healthcare capacity for the people.

By Hai Yen - Translated by Anh Quan