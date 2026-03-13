Ho Chi Minh City orders recall of over 700 health supplements

The Food Safety Department of Ho Chi Minh City has directed local authorities to urgently review and recall 742 health supplement products linked to Herbitech Technology Company, citing counterfeit goods and discrepancies in declared standards.

A product of Herbitech Technology Company

In its document issued yesterday concerning the recall of batches of health supplements that are either counterfeit or fail to meet the stated standards, the Food Safety Department (FSD) of Ho Chi Minh City has requested the recall of more than 700 types of health supplements associated with the case involving Herbitech Technology Company.

Accordingly, the FSD requested people's committees of wards, communes, special zones, and the Ho Chi Minh City Market Surveillance Department to urgently review, inspect, and coordinate with local authorities to recall the violating products currently circulating in the market.

The list of products to be recalled includes 67 types of counterfeit health supplements and 675 products that do not meet the declared standards, due to discrepancies between the actual ingredients or quantities in the registration documents.

These products are listed in Appendices 1 and 2 of Official Letter No. 864/VPCQCSĐT-P3 issued by the Investigation Police Department of the Ministry of Public Security.

During inspections, if any of the above-mentioned product batches are found to remain in circulation, the authorities must immediately recall them; provide information to the Investigation Police Department, and report the recall results to the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Food Safety.

The FSD also advises people and businesses to stop trading, distributing, and using the health supplement products on the above list.

By Giao Linh - Translated by Anh Quan