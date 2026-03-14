Ho Chi Minh City develops integration of traditional and modern medicine

Medical staff are treating a patient at the Ho Chi Minh City Traditional Medicine Hospital (Photo: SGGP)

The People’s Committee of Ho Chi Minh City has recently issued a plan to develop traditional medicine while integrating it with modern medicine for the 2025–2030 period, with the aim of expanding the healthcare network, improving service quality, and promoting scientific research.

Under the plan, during the 2025–2030 period, Ho Chi Minh City aims for 95 percent of general hospitals to establish traditional medicine departments and for 100 percent of commune-level health stations to implement traditional medicine services. The city also seeks to raise the proportion of medical examinations and treatments using traditional medicine, or in combination with modern medicine, to 25 percent at the provincial level and 40 percent at the commune level.

By 2030, 95 percent of general hospitals, institutes with inpatient beds, and specialized hospitals are expected to have traditional medicine departments. Meanwhile, all health stations will provide consultations on the use of traditional medicine in healthcare or organize medical examinations and treatment using traditional medicine.

The city will encourage the development of private-sector traditional medicine services. At the same time, it will strengthen the planning of medicinal herb cultivation areas, expand domestic sources of medicinal materials, promote the production of traditional medicines meeting Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) standards, and develop medical tourism models associated with traditional medicine.

By Trung An – Translated by Kim Khanh