Salmonella contamination poses significant food safety risk in Vietnam

The potential for Salmonella contamination in food products within Vietnam is a matter of concern.

The multi-sectoral technical working group on food safety, operating within the framework of the One Health Partnership, yesterday convened a meeting to discuss Salmonella control in poultry farming in Vietnam.

During the meeting, Deputy Director Phan Quang Minh of the Department of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Medicine under the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment expressed concern over the significant risk of Salmonella contamination in food.

He emphasized that Vietnam’s control standards remain outdated, posing a serious challenge to food safety. He fretted that Salmonella poses a significant risk in Vietnam's poultry farming and food processing operations.

Deputy Director Phan Quang Minh highlighted that Salmonella is a major global cause of food poisoning, responsible for approximately 94 million infections and 155,000 deaths annually. This bacterium resides in the intestines of poultry and spreads through feces, contaminating the environment, food, and water sources. In Vietnam, the true number of infections is likely much higher than reported, as many individuals self-treat mild symptoms without seeking medical attention.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Environment is taking steps to improve food quality and safety, including increasing processing capacity. A key priority is controlling Salmonella outbreaks in poultry farming.

Despite experts' warnings, Vietnam has yet to fully update its preventive measures against Salmonella in livestock farming, leaving significant gaps in its control standards. As a result, the risk of poultry-to-food contamination remains alarmingly high.

As part of its action plan to control Salmonella in poultry farming, the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment is hosting a meeting where international experts will collaborate. The goal is to share expertise on bacterial control and identify strategies to minimize risks and protect consumer food safety.

By Phuc Hau - Translated by Anh Quan