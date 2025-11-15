Vietnam Online Shopping Day – Online Friday 2025 opens

The E-Commerce and Digital Economy Agency under the Ministry of Industry and Trade last night held the opening ceremony of “Vietnam Online Shopping Day – Online Friday 2025.”

The Vietnam Online Shopping Day – Online Friday 2025 was opened.

According to representatives of the E-Commerce and Digital Economy Agency, this is the largest online shopping festival of the year, spreading the message of smart, responsible, and sustainable consumption and contributing to the strong development of Vietnam’s digital economy in the new era.

Numerous businesses and organizations within the e-commerce ecosystem currently operating in Vietnam participated in the event.

Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Phan Thi Thang speaks at the opening ceremony of Online Friday 2025.

Delivering her opening remarks at the event, Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Phan Thi Thang said that concerns about product quality are among the biggest obstacles for online shoppers. At the same time, the prevalence of substandard, counterfeit, and IP-violating products remains a persistent issue across both e-commerce and traditional retail.

Therefore, the organization of the E-Commerce Week and Online Shopping Day – Online Friday 2025 demonstrates the Ministry of Industry and Trade’s determination to accompany e-commerce digital platforms, sellers and consumers in building a transparent e-commerce environment with positive user experiences.

It underscores not only the role of regulators but also the heightened responsibility placed on digital platforms, e-commerce marketplaces and sellers to build public trust and defend consumer rights.

According to the E-Commerce and Digital Economy Agency, the highlight of Online Friday 2025 is a Mega Livestream that guides consumers on distinguishing genuine from counterfeit goods and shopping safely online.

The event also offers many incentives and promotions from e-commerce platforms, creating opportunities for consumers to experience reputable Vietnamese products.

