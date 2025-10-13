National

Vietnam makes socio-economic progress despite multiple challenges: Deputy PM

Addressing the preparatory session of the first Congress of the Government’s Party Organization yesterday, Standing Deputy PM Nguyen Hoa Binh said these achievements came despite unprecedented pandemic, a volatile global and regional landscape.

Delegates join a group discussion within the preparatory session of the first Congress of the Government’s Party Organisation on October 12, 2025. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam has achieved remarkable socio-economic progress over the past tenure, driven by the concerted efforts of ministries and localities to seize opportunities and overcome challenges under the Party and Government’s leadership, Politburo member and Standing Deputy Prime Minister Nguyen Hoa Binh said.

Addressing a group discussion within the preparatory session of the first Congress of the Government’s Party Organization on October 12, Mr. Nguyen Hoa Binh, who is also Standing Deputy Secretary of the Government Party Committee, said these achievements came despite the unprecedented pandemic, extreme natural disasters, and a volatile global and regional landscape.

He mentioned the streamlining of the political system and reorganisation of administrative units as a highlight in the tenure, noting that this has earned high praise from the international community.

The official called the reorganisation of administrative units a preparation for a new era – the era of acceleration and breakthroughs, creating more space for growth, streamlining bureaucracy, improving the quality of officials, and implementing stronger decentralization to better serve the people.

He lauded delegates’ opinions, particularly on issues still under debate, with all participants seeking solutions for breakthrough development in the new era and aiming to achieve double-digit growth within the set timeframe.

Showing strong agreement with the draft Political Report submitted to the congress, delegates noted that it was carefully and scientifically prepared, comprehensively covering all content, objectively reflecting the outcomes of the 2020–2025 term, and sketching out clear and feasible directions, goals, and solutions for the next term, including six key tasks and three strategic breakthroughs.

They also reviewed the draft documents to be submitted to the 14th National Party Congress, strongly endorsing the assessment of the implementation of the 13th National Party Congress's resolution, which highlighted significant, comprehensive achievements.

However, they also pointed out shortcomings and weaknesses that require the entire Party to earnestly address and strive to overcome in order to usher the country into a new era of rapid and sustainable development and national advancement.

VNA

Tags

13th National Party Congress's resolution Standing Deputy Prime Minister Nguyen Hoa Binh socio-economic progress unprecedented pandemic

