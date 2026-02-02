Khanh Hoa welcomes 3,400 visitors from two international cruise ships

Specifically, in the morning, the Bahamas-flagged international cruise ship Sirena docked at Cam Ranh International Port, carrying 600 passengers to Khanh Hoa.

Immediately after arrival, Tan Hong Trading and Services Company Limited organized a tour for visitors to explore cultural and historical sites such as the Special National Relic Po Nagar Cham Towers and Nha Trang Railway Station; experience local life at Dam Market; and explore rural areas.

In the afternoon of the same day, the Sirena departed the port to continue its journey to Quang Ninh Province.

The cruise ship Costa Serena anchored in Nha Trang Bay. (Photo: Anh Phat)

At noon, the Italian-flagged cruise ship Costa Serena anchored in Nha Trang Bay, bringing 2,800 visitors, mainly from Europe and Hong Kong (China), to the Ana Marina International Yacht Port.

Cruise visitors arrive ashore and start their Nha Trang tour. (Photo: Anh Phat)

During their stay, Tictours International Travel Company Limited organized sightseeing tours for visitors to the Long Son Pagoda, the Special National Relic of Po Nagar Cham Towers, the Stone Cathedral, I-Resort, Dam Market, the Square–Tram Huong Tower area, and Nha Trang Beach Park.

After touring Nha Trang, the ship continued its journey to Phu My Port, Ho Chi Minh City.

International cruise tourists enthusiastically explore attractions in Khanh Hoa Province. (Photo: Anh Phat)

According to the Khanh Hoa Province Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, since the beginning of 2026, the province has welcomed nine international cruise ships, with more than 17,800 visitors. Based on cruise line registrations, Khanh Hoa Province is expected to receive an additional 31 international cruise ships in 2026.

By Hieu Giang – Translated by Huyen Huong