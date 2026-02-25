Vietnam launches first national blockchain infrastructure for digital economy

Vietnam is deploying its National Blockchain Platform NDAChain to provide a secure and transparent digital infrastructure for data verification, assetization, and nationwide digital transformation.

The NDAChain system is displayed in real-time to make information transparent

The National Blockchain Platform (NDAChain), developed under the leadership of the Ministry of Public Security in coordination with the National Data Center and the National Data Association (NDA), has completed its technical infrastructure, national standards, and core functions.

“Blockchain is shifting from a transaction technology to the role of core infrastructure for the data economy. With NDAChain, Vietnam not only masters the core technology but also creates a unified verification layer for national data, ensuring that all digital transactions, from public administration to commerce, are transparent and verifiable,” shared an NDAChain representative.

As of December 2025, the platform has operated stably in a testing phase with 15 validator nodes at the National Data Center and strategic partners such as TH Group, Sun Group, MISA, VNVC, and the National Numbering and Barcodes Center. The system has recorded over 6 million verified transactions, proving its operational capacity on a national scale.

The National Data Association stated that the NDAChain system will expand its validator node network to technology corporations, regional data centers, and provinces, cities, forming a multi-regional validation network with low latency and high fault tolerance. It’s also ready to integrate with sectoral and field-specific platforms.

The NDAChain system includes

Layer 1 as the core blockchain (the platform for data verification and preservation);

Layer 2 consisting of service platforms and specialized blockchains such as NDADID and the national data exchange;

Layer 3 comprising civil applications and public services such as NDATrace and NDAKey.

NDAChain has announced an open integration Application Programming Interface/ Software Development Kit (API/SDK) suite, allowing ministries, agencies, localities, and enterprises to easily connect, exploit, and deploy data verification applications on this unified infrastructure.

Based on these structures, PILA Co. has developed an ecosystem comprising the NDAChain blockchain infrastructure, the NDADID decentralized identity platform, the NDAKey digital identity management application, and the NDATrace product identity, verification, and traceability platform, which is gradually becoming Vietnam’s essential digital asset infrastructure.

The NDADID and NDAKey platforms enable digital identification for individuals, businesses, and data entities. All assets tied to this digital identity, ranging from records and certificates to ownership rights, are verified and protected by blockchain technology as digital certificates. Meanwhile, the NDATrace platform expands the concept of digital assets to the realm of goods and supply chains.

Each product is assigned a unique identifier containing traceability information like production origin, quality standards, transit journey, and certificates, all of which are transparently publicized and can be verified and authenticated on a global scale.

As Vietnam’s blockchain infrastructure layers such as NDADID and NDATrace are interconnected with international blockchain infrastructures, Vietnam is on the verge of creating a manufacturing and commercial ecosystem based on international-level trust.

“Blockchain is the only technology today that can ensure three core elements of Authenticity where all information has a proven origin, Integrity where data cannot be altered, and Traceability where the entire history of an asset is kept transparently,” said CEO Nguyen Phu Dung of PILA Co.

According to the HCMC Blockchain Association (HBA), its members have implemented over 40 blockchain technology testing models in agricultural traceability, logistics, e-commerce, and public data management.

“We have noted many models going into practice, such as document verification, public asset management, and the traceability of agricultural products and goods. The good news is that businesses have applied blockchain rather than just viewing it as an experimental technology,” shared Chairman Nguyen Quy Hoa of the HCMC Electronic Communication Association, the managing unit of the HBA.

“HCMC is carrying out the Politburo’s Resolution 57-NQ/TW on breakthroughs in scientific and technological development, innovation, and national digital transformation. In this implementation, blockchain plays an important role in promoting digital transformation and socio-economic development, especially in intellectual property management, traceability, anti-counterfeiting, and creating transparent data systems.” Chairman Nguyen Quy Hoa of the HCMC Electronic Communication Association.

By Ba Tan – Translated by Thanh Tam