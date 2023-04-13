Vietnam-Laos exchange event marks Laos’ Bunpimay festival in Belgium

The Vietnamese and Lao embassies and delegations in Belgium, the EU, and the Netherlands co-organized an exchange event marking the Lao traditional New Year festival Bunpimay in Brussels on April 12.

In his remarks, Vietnamese Ambassador to Belgium and Luxembourg Nguyen Van Thao highlighted the importance of the Vietnam-Laos special solidarity and mutual support in their past struggles for independence and current causes of national construction, development, and protection.

Vietnamese Ambassador to the Netherlands Pham Viet Anh affirmed that Vietnam tries its best to accompany Laos in fostering such a relationship and passing it on to the next generations.

Lao Ambassador to Belgium and the EU Phoukhong Sisoulath said the friendship has been continuously cultivated by the leaders and peoples of the two countries.

The exchange featured the countries’ culinary delights and musical performances, and friendly table-tennis matches.

Also on April 12, a delegation of the Vietnamese Embassy in Russia, headed by Chargé d'affaires Le Dac Quan, visited the Lao Embassy, offering Bunpimay greetings and best wishes.

The sides took the occasion to review key points of the Vietnam-Laos ties and expressed their hope for stronger and more effective coordination between the two embassies in the time to come.