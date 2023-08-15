Vietnam, Laos continue to develop special friendship

On behalf of the city's leaders, the city Party chief congratulated the former Laotian Consul General for completing her working term in the city; and Mr. Nen highly appreciated Ms. Phimpha Keomixay, who is not only an enthusiasm diplomat but also a very close friend of Ho Chi Minh City.

During her working term, Ms. Phimpha Keomixay has made active contributions and left good impressions, notably her contributions to the success of the Year of Solidarity and Friendship between Vietnam - Laos, Laos - Vietnam 2022, celebrating the 60th founding anniversary of the diplomatic relations and the 45th anniversary of the signing of the Vietnam-Laos Treaty of Amity and Cooperation, visits of the two sides’ leaders and promoting cultural, art, tourism and people-to-people exchanges.

In passing time, Ho Chi Minh City has hosted receptions for the high-ranking delegations of Laos. Secretary Nguyen Van Nen thanked Phimpha Keomixay for closely coordinating with the Department of Foreign Affairs and relevant departments and agencies to well organize the visits of HCMC leaders to Laos.

The City Party Chief shared that during his working trip to Laos in May 2022, he received the warm welcome from the senior leaders of Laos and had fruitful working sessions in Vientiane, provinces of Champasak and Savannakhet focusing on cooperation promotion in the fields of trade, investment, tourism, education and training and health.

Secretary Nguyen Van Nen praised the contribution and efforts of the former Laotian Consul General for the “Vietnamese families with Laotian students in Ho Chi Minh City” program which has achieved many positive results. The program has created a favorable environment for Lao children to experience the life and culture of Vietnamese families, learn about the comprehensive friendship and cooperation relationship between Vietnam and Laos during the time they studied and lived in the city.

Laos is the beloved brother of Vietnam. HCMC leaders are so glad to see the socio-economic achievements of the country in recent years, added Mr. Nen.

The Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee believed that under the leadership of Lao People's Revolutionary Party, Laotian people are likely to overcome difficulties to gain greater achievements on the cause of building and protecting the country.

Secretary Nguyen Van Nen affirmed that HCMC leaders would give more support to the successor of Ms. Phimpha Keomixay and closely collaborate with the new person to promote the achievements that the leaders of the two countries have cultivated, contributing to preserving and promoting the great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between the two countries.

On this occasion, the City Party Chief sent his best wishes on health and happiness to Ms. Phimpha Keomixay and her family. Mr. Nguyen Van Nen believed that regardless of her position, Phimpha Keomixay would continue to contribute to Vietnam-Laos relations to make it forever green and sustainable and looks forward to welcoming her back to visit Ho Chi Minh City soon.

For her part, Consul General of Laos Phimpha Keomixay expressed her thankfulness to the Ho Chi Minh City leader for welcoming and highly appreciated the support from the city's leaders together with municipal departments for creating favorable conditions to fulfill her tasks in passing time and promoting the cooperation relationship between Ho Chi Minh City and Laotian localities to further deepen relationship and make it increasingly practical.

The former Laotian Consul General expressed her good impressions on Ho Chi Minh City’s socio-economic development achievements and she hoped that the local authorities would continue to pay attention to and facilitate the cooperation relationship between localities of Laos and Ho Chi Minh City, thereby contributing to fostering the special friendship between the two nations.