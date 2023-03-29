Vietnam - Lao joint border patrol held

Border guards in the northern province of Dien Bien and Lao province of Luang Prabang have conducted a joint patrol along the shared border.

The move was part of the activities to implement an agreement between the Border Guard High Commands of the two localities.

The two sides patrolled the border from Marker No 119 to Marker No 121 along the Vietnam-Laos borderline, inspected the border system and marks markers, and exchanged information on security and order situation in border areas.

They cleaned areas around markers and popularised regulations on border and territory to local residents of both sides, thus raising public awareness of protecting borderline and national border markers.

Their inspection found that the border system and markers are maintained properly, without signs of encroachment on land for cultivation and residing, and territorial encroachment of each other.

The two sides agreed on the time and the number of members for the next patrol; and signed a minute of bilateral patrol results.

The border management forces of the two localities will continue to strengthen communication activities to disseminate policies of the two Parties and laws of the two states to people living in the shared border areas.

They will regularly exchange information related to security and order in border areas, and take resolute measures to prevent encroachment along the shared border, and criminal activities such as drug smuggling.