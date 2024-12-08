Culture/art

Vietnam-Korea Cultural, Art Exchange Festival 2024 opens in HCMC

The 2024 Vietnam-Korea Cultural and Art Exchange Festival officially opened at Sky Garden Trade and Food Street in District 7, Ho Chi Minh City on the evening of December 7.

The People’s Committee of District 7 hosted the festival, running from December 7, 2024 to January 7, 2025.

During this event, festive goers can participate in cultural, sports and unique culinary activities of Vietnam and Korea; experience art performances, Christmas music street performances and a countdown program to welcome the new year 2025, and cultural exchanges and exhibitions of Vietnamese and Korean traditional costumes.

The festival aims to promote cultural and artistic exchange and showcase traditional and modern products of Ho Chi Minh City in particular and Vietnam in general to Korean people and tourists.

The festival highlights the economic connection and exchange between Vietnam and Korea.

