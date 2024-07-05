Culture/art

Vietnam - Japan Festival 2024 opens in Da Nang

SGGP

The Vietnam - Japan Festival 2024 promoting bilateral cooperative relationships between the two countries as well as between Da Nang and Japanese localities opened in the central coastal city on July 4.

z5602456229647-17cada786481abc114156e556cbc66e7-9695.jpg.jpg
At the opening ceremony of the Vietnam - Japan Festival 2024 (Photo: SGGP)

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Vice Chairwoman of the Da Nang People's Committee Nguyen Thi Anh Thi said that this year marks the beginning of a new phase in the development with promising prospects for the Vietnam - Japan relationship as the two nations recently elevated their relationship to the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership for Peace and Prosperity in Asia and the World during the Vietnamese President’s official visit to Japan in November 2023.

The Viet Nam - Japan Festival in 2024 will expand to various fields including tourism promotion, investment, economic cooperation, information dissemination, product promotion, and cultural, arts, sports, and culinary exchanges, she added.

z5602456174828-c55167d6d8ed858cf8fdaab50c28f2a9-484.jpg.jpg
The Japanese hip-hop dance band, Kawakado performs in the opening ceremony. (Photo: SGGP)

The highlight of the festival is the “Da Nang - Japan Meeting” conference themed "Prospects for Cooperation after the two countries upgrade their relations to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership for Peace and Prosperity in Asia and the World”, and a seminar to promote Japanese tourism in Da Nang.

The festival features more than 85 stalls displaying products of leading Vietnamese and Japanese businesses such as Acecook, Honda, Mikazuki Resorts and Spa, and Da Nang’s OCOP products.

There will be also sports and arts exchanges featuring many activities appearing for the first time, such as Japanese baseball, Bon Odori dance, bamboo dance, Japanese tea ceremony, and Vietnamese tea culture.

The Vietnam - Japan Festival 2024 will run until July 7.

z5602456338941-4adbc3531e12ec4bb1c479c2df245edf-2705.jpg.jpg
Traditional bamboo dance (Photo: SGGP)
z5602456338839-07c9efbca93a9a589432c9fd5d2b574b-9532.jpg.jpg
A performance of Japan's Bon Odori dance (Photo: SGGP)
By Xuan Quynh – Translated by Kim Khanh

Tags

Vietnam - Japan Festival 2024 Da Nang Vietnam - Japan relationship Comprehensive Strategic Partnership For Peace And Prosperity In Asia And The World

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn