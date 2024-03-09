Vietnam - Japan Festival 2024 kicks off

The ninth Vietnam - Japan Festival today opened at September 23 Park in Ho Chi Minh City with the participation of many tourists on the first day of the festival which takes place on March 9 and 10.

Speaking at the ceremony, Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang said that this year's festival with the theme ‘Hold hands together - From now on’ represents the common aspirations of leaders and people of the two countries in tightening friendship and cooperation to build a better future for Vietnamese people and Japanese people contributing to peace, stability, cooperation, and development of the region and the world.

The festival is held on a special occasion when the two countries celebrated 50 years of establishing diplomatic relations in 2023. 2024 is the first year that the two countries have upgraded their relations to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership for Peace and Prosperity in Asia and the World marking an important milestone for Vietnam-Japan relations.

Addressing the event, Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Phan Van Mai emphasized that the Vietnam - Japan cooperative relationship is in the best stage of development since it was officially established in 1973. The good bilateral relationship is thanks to the common determination of the two countries' senior leaders and the support, cooperation, and exchanges between the two peoples, especially in economic activities, trade, investment, culture, and education.

According to Chairman Phan Van Mai, the southern largest city has supported and coordinated well in organizing the festival over the years. The city government wants to fulfill the city’s role in contributing to the Vietnam - Japan relations and to be the most trusted partner of Japanese localities.

Permanent Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Minh Vu affirmed that the Vietnam - Japan festival in Ho Chi Minh City has become a familiar cultural exchange event. He believed that the ninth Vietnam - Japan Festival will bring experiences about the country, people, traditional cultural beauties and exquisite culinary arts of each country to visitors who can feel the potential for development between the two countries in the upcoming time.

After reading Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's congratulations on the ninth Vietnam-Japan festival, Special Advisor Takebe Tsutomu of the Japan - Vietnam Parliamentary Friendship Alliance said the festival held last year attracted 485,000 attendees. Therefore, he hoped that the Vietnam - Japan festival would from now on become a memorable event about the history and traditions of the two countries.

Japanese politician Hashimoto Seiko, Head of the festival's organizing board, expected this year’s event will be a success to pave the way for next year’s festival with a larger scale to mark its ten-year celebration.

Reviewing memorable events in the Vietnam - Japan cooperation relationship in 2023, Japanese Ambassador to Vietnam Yamada Takio said that 2024 will be the year to accelerate the bilateral relations between the two countries, expected to be a year with many great strides in the practical and effective development of Japan-Vietnam relations.

By Minh Chau – Translated By Anh Quan